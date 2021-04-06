New exhibition examines new ways of seeing Chinese fashion – WWD





LONDON – On the occasion of the 20th anniversary of Shanghai Fashion Week, an exhibition titled “Chinese Fashion Designers: Ways of Seeing” will be held from Wednesday to May 9 at the newly renovated Xintiandi Style Mall. Pooky Lee, curator of the exhibition and founder of Exhibiting Fashion, said that – in addition to highlighting Shanghai Fashion Week and its main sponsor Xintiandi’s continued support for local fashion designers – the show, inspired by art critic John Berger’s book “Ways of Seeing,” Seeks to explore new ways of seeing and understanding contemporary Chinese fashion through the work of 20 Chinese designers. “What Berger described in the book is the importance of looking (and looking again), which is very interesting and inspiring from an exhibition creation perspective. By building the gigantic facilities and inserting the viewing devices (mirrors, magnifying glasses, etc.), we sort of guide the view of the audience to look at different aspects of the Chinese fashion designer group, ”said Lee. The exhibit consists of four parts covering over 2,690 square feet across the mall. The first part is located in the atrium of the main entrance of Xintiandi Fashion on Madang Road. With a setup that resembles a mini-museum, visitors can peruse the work of 10 fashion designers – including Xu Zhi, Qiuhao, Lwenx Workshop, Pronounce, Villa Xrwa, Caroline Hu, Chen Peng, Shie Lyu, Samuel Guì Yang and Uma Wang – from a collector’s perspective. In the second part, which is at the northern entrance of Zizhong Road, creations inspired by Chinese culture by Angel Chen, Yueqi Qi, Ximon Lee and Yuhan Wang are placed in a rotating lantern. At the entrance to Fuxing Road, the third installation of the exhibition features pieces by 8on8, Mayali, Ming Ma, Yirantian, Shushu / Tong and Oude Waag. Their work explores the relationship between clothing and the body. Finally, in the lower atrium, a labyrinth-shaped space is set up for the public to see how this group of fashion designers use a wide range of mediums, such as photographs, illustrations and animated videos to express their creative visions. Through years of researching Chinese fashion, Lee realized that Chinese fashion has always been there. That is why, with this exhibition, he tries to encourage people to take a look at local fashion from a new perspective that is not dictated by the traditional fashion hierarchy. Fashion illustrator Janus Leong has also created 20 posters based on the work of each designer, which revolve around the idea of ​​’how to look and what to look: whether it’s the dress, the installation that holds it, or the reflection of the object by an illustrator. According to Lee. During the period of the exhibition, the curatorial team will regularly organize guided tours, designer talks and other public events related to the theme of the exhibition.







