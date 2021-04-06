A Beedie Fashion Rush | The top

By: Emma Jean and Paige Riding

STACIA! Come in here !! Close the door, will you?

Yes ma’am.

Listen. Something really really bad happened, but you can’t tell anyone.

Of course not, ma’am.

Well. Now, Stacia, you know the Spring Beedie School of Business collection presentation meeting is in 45 minutes. I may or may not have dropped my list of ideas into the shredder with some. . . less than tasty corporate tax files I was trying to get rid of, but that’s irrelevant. What is What’s relevant is that I need to brainstorm some fashion ideas for our STAT merchandise catalog.

Understood, ma’am. Have you considered Beedie laptop sleeves made with recycled materials? This will allow students to feel a sense of identity as they return to classes in person after a good time alone.

God no. Stacia, can you be realistic here? Ok, think about it. Kids love the two monitors on their computers. They also love those horrible fanny packs. I have seen so much pleather that my eyes tear when I drive on West Campus Road. Why don’t we do double fanny packs? Two pockets. Fewer complaints from these kids and their fake pocket jeans. As you know, Stacia

The fake pockets are to encourage the purchase of a really, really cute bag. Yes, I know Madame. You put that in your introduction to Introduction to Fashion Fundamentals Volume II.

Exactly. See, there’s a reason we’re keeping you around, Stacia, because it’s definitely not your product ideas. God. Alright, we put an SFU Beedie logo on the fanny packs. Charge the bargain price and sell well within days. What’s the used price again, Stacia? $ 450? No, this is scandalous. Charge at least $ 600.

Yes ma’am.

Okay, what else can we do. Stacia, you’re Gen Z, aren’t you? How old are you still? You know what they like.

I’m actually 37 years old, but when you consider that the average income for part-time Canadian workers is around $ 1,544 per month, and a gross income before living expenses, we may wish to find a more realistic price

Oh, I got it! College kids now hate skinny jeans, apparently. It’s a real problem for us how cheap this fabric is and how fast people have to buy new pairs as they keep falling apart. Why not start selling them ironically, like an ugly t-shirt that gets cool, and bribe a bunch of TikTok teens to wear them like a Y2K throwback while they dance to Taio Cruz hits? It’s at least $ 300. Is writing Beedie on your butt too much Juicy Couture 2003? Wait, this is really awesome.

Write this now, lady.

Hope you understand that, Stacia. I won’t remember it on my own. I haven’t touched a keyboard since 1992 either, and I don’t intend to start now.

Yes, write this down now, lady.

Ultimately, it doesn’t matter what we add to this catalog. These posh clowns will print whatever we decide in their spring issue like we invented the unpaid internship. Also, if you tell anyone about it, you will never work in this industry again. Alright, bye, Stacia!