Lena Dunham designs plus size clothing line for 11 Honor





Lena Dunham can now add “fashion designer” to her CV. The 34-year-old actress, screenwriter, director and producer has partnered with an inclusive designer shopping site 11 Honor to create a five-piece collection, priced at $ 98 to $ 298 and available in sizes 12 through 26 starting Tuesday, April 6. Models include a navy striped blazer and miniskirt, printed dress, high neck shirt and tank top, by The New York Times; no loungewear because as she said on the way out if a thin girl wears sweatpants it’s kinda cute I’m having a rough day! But for a chubby girl it is, you have made a lifestyle choice to give up. The floral print on the collection’s dress was created by her father, painter Carroll Dunham, and each look was named after one of the family’s favorite SoHo spots by the mother, artist and photographer of the star, Laurie Simmons. Lena Dunham poses in a look from her 11 Honor collection. Courtesy of 11 Honor As Dunham teased on Instagram late last month, the collaboration “aimed to cultivate a space where the question of whether a larger body will be embraced by clothing isn’t an issue, and clothing doesn’t demand. not that one more woman is hiding. . “ In her caption, the “Girls” star also spoke of the dimensionism she experienced firsthand in the entertainment and fashion industries over the years. “I was a size 4 on the red carpet and a size 16, I wish I could say the dressing experience was the same, but it’s just not,” Dunham wrote. “When you’re slim, for whatever reason, there’s an inherent kind of nod of congratulations that comes from being able to fit into runway samples and look like a Hollywood starlet.” Lena Dunham poses in a look from her 11 Honor collection. Courtesy of 11 Honor While some designers have embraced it at a larger size, she continued, “there is always the inherent implication by others that in doing so they bravely took on some kind of ‘challenge’. (and that I’m brave just to step out in this body, dressed in a way that doesn’t hide the shame.) ” Dunham noted the double standard that exists in terms of best and least dressed lists. “I’ve also often wondered when the designer outfits I’ve worn been ridiculed or ripped apart if the same look on a more traditional fashion body could be celebrated as a ‘lewk’,” she wrote. Lena Dunham poses in a look from her 11 Honor collection. Courtesy of 11 Honor The author pointed out that when she had recently lost weight “because of illness, sadness or both,” her red carpet looks were often more welcomed. “To have this treated as some sort of fashion statement was heartbreaking, but finding a way to express my gratitude to the extra women who inspired me to feel at home in my intricate, curvy body is such a gift,” he said. she declared. The 11 Honor x Lena Dunham collection follows the actress’ February 2020 runway debut at London Fashion Week for 16Arlington, the same brand that dressed her in fiery feathers and sequins for the UK premiere of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Lena Dunham poses in a look from her 11 Honor collection. Courtesy of 11 Honor

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos