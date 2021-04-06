Gallery: Favorites go head to head in the Men’s Tour of Flanders





Arriving in the final sprint of the Tour of Flanders on Sunday, Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) looked confident of securing back-to-back victories. In the two-man sprint against Kasper Asgreen (Deceuninck-QuickStep), the Dutch champion easily should have been the best sprinter. But a sprint after more than 250 km of running is not your normal sprint. Van der Poel led him from the front and for a brief moment the pair were practically neck and neck. And then Van der Poel’s legs gave in spectacularly, allowing Asgreen to take the lead for the biggest win of his career. It was a very unlikely end to a truly engaging racing day. Lucky for us, Jered and Ashley Gruber and Kristof Ramon were all at De Ronde to photograph the wonderful images you see below. Here are the visual highlights of the 105th edition of the Men’s Tour of Flanders. All eyes were on defending champion Mathieu van der Poel at the start.

Last year’s runner-up, Wout van Aert, was also among the top favorites.





Local fans could barely contain their excitement to see Greg Van Avermaet, Oliver Naesen and Lawrence Naesen take on De Ronde.











Flemish Lions, everywhere you looked.

There is another one.















The final winner Kasper Asgreen leads the peloton to Molenberg.









Tim Declercq was one of the many Deceuninck-QuickStep runners to hit the bridge with around 100 km to go.

Asgreen was also caught up …

… But not as bad as Silvan Dillier, who retired from the race.

Declercq brought Asgreen back to the front of the race.

Not ideal.



Swiss champion Stefan Kung had a brief touchdown on the Oude Kwaremont…

… Forcing Florian Snchal to cross the barriers to avoid going down too.



Van der Poel and Asgreen got out of the Oude Kwaremont, 55 km to go…

… Inciting Van Aert to chase them down. He finally caught the pair.

Stefan Bissegger led the Koppenberg solo after being part of the early breakaway.

World champion Julian Alaphilippe attacked by the peloton …

… And rolled into Bissegger shortly after.



A leading group was formed after the Koppenberg …

… With all the big favorites out there.

On the Taaienberg, the race was reduced to four riders: Van der Poel, Asgreen, Van Aert (obscured) and Alaphilippe.

An attack from Asgreen between the climbs saw Alaphilippe left behind.









Van der Poel gave everything on the final climb of the Oude Kwaremont, bombarding Van Aert and forcing Asgreen to run after being left behind.

It was in Van der Poel and Asgreen on the Paterberg…

… With Van Aert in the background, trying to catch up.





Van der Poel and Asgreen reached the summit of the Paterberg together …

… While others suffered behind.

Coming into the final sprint, Van der Poel looked almost certainly on the way to winning.

But after leading the sprint from the front, Van der Poel exploded dramatically.

… Allowing Asgreen to achieve the biggest victory of his career.





Van der Poel was graceful in the loss.



Van der Poel finished second while Greg Van Avermaet took third place after escaping from a chase group in the final kilometers. Van Avermaet is now four times on the podium in Flanders without a win.

Asgreen has won a few races already, but nothing as big as De Ronde van Vlaanderen.

