Flattering spring and summer dresses with tummy control under $ 40

Once the weather warms up, clothing season officially kicks off. After a long winter of stacking pieces to keep warm, they were ready to shed those layers and rock the most gorgeous dresses. In addition to the overall style of the dress, there were options on the market that were extremely flattering and offered the right slimming design in order to build confidence.

Belly control dresses that can help you look slimmer don’t have to be tight and form-fitting. There are many design techniques, including gathers, that can have this effect. The gathered fabric creates extra texture, and when done correctly, can help hide any areas of your body that you want to appear smoother.

Wrap dresses, empire waist dresses, and flare dresses also have flattering abilities! It’s about creating the right figure, and with that in mind, we’ve picked 21 dresses that will leave you feeling fabulous throughout spring and summer. Read on to find out more!

21 of our favorite tummy control dresses for spring and summer

Ruched dresses

1. Our absolute favorite: This tank dress by ECOWISH is great for casual days, and the gathers make it more flattering!

2. We too Like:Another similar dress is this option of Walant, but it offers sleek short sleeves!

3. We too Like: This dress BTFBM has a gathered style controlled by drawstrings at the hem, one of our favorite trends!

4. We too Like: I also liked the draped and gathered effect that this dress from LILLUSORY possesses!

5. We too Like:If you don’t want to put on a tight dress, this choice of NENONA has the right amount of gathers to make you feel amazing!

6. We too Like: The flattering look of this Florens dress is achieved by the twisted detail tied at the front. Clever!

7. We too Like: This dress Kafiloe has great ruching all over, as well as lantern-style sleeves that Amazon shoppers are obsessed with!

Wrap dresses

8. Our absolute favorite: This bestseller mini dress by relipop is a total compliments collector!

9. We also like: This dress Naggoo is flexible and sophisticated. Perfection!

10. We also like: If maxi length clothes are more your style, you can’t go wrong with this dress from BerryGo!

11. We also like: This wrap dress ECOWISH is another major maxi moment.

12. We also like: The color-block paisley and floral patterns on these dresses ZESICA are really chic!

Empire waist dresses

13. Our absolute favorite: This casual dress Caliph has a sophisticated empire waist and insanely slim vertical stripes!

14. We also like: This dress Jouica even offers hidden pockets!

15. We also like: This ECOWISH dress has a tie detail that hugs your waist in a gorgeous way.

16. We also like: This dress LIUMILAC has a flattering empire waist and additional gathers. Premium!

17. We also like: The loose skirt and the retro look of this dress from Wellwits can instantly give a slender figure.

Loose and flowing dresses

18. Our absolute favorite: The swing style of that button down dress AlvaQ is made for everyday use!

19. We also like: The simple look of this loose fit T-shirt dress Haola is ideal for a relaxed afternoon.

20. We also like: This Allegra K floral dress has a fitted and flared silhouette that will make you feel amazingly confident!

21. We also like: Stepped ruffles on this KIRUNDO trapeze dress create extra volume for a glamorous ensemble!

