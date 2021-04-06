Get Fresh For Spring With These Fashion Trends Way of life

Spring is here, which means warmer weather and cooler fashion trends. It’s time to put away those big coats, scarves and beanies and bring out the dresses, peaked hats, shorts and tank tops. The season brings light, fresh and bright colors and patterns, undeniably eye-catching and trendy.

Not only does spring bring warm, sunny weather, but it also brings bright blue skies and colorful flowers that are reflected in vibrant spring fashion trends. Some trends change with the seasons, but some come back every spring.

Here are some new fashion trends to help you match the beauty of the season.

Floral prints

Floral print dresses, shirts and pants are among the most popular trends. Bright spring flowers like tulips, daisies and daffodils have greatly inspired brands and designers to incorporate floral prints into their spring lines and designs. These prints are a great way to dress for the season and the weather. With an endless amount of options, this trend can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion.

A floral top paired with denim shorts or ripped jeans can be relaxed and comfy for a mid-morning brunch. One can get dressier with a long floral dress that can be worn to a formal wedding or to a bridal shower.

Midi and maxi dresses are a beloved spring trend that keeps people cool on sunny days. However, the long length of these dresses can also keep people warm during those cool spring mornings and evenings. Dresses can be versatile and casual or dressy outfits depending on the style, fabric and print.

Match time

Matching ensembles are a popular and fun way to use bold colors and patterns in a bold fashion statement. A matching set consists of a top and bottom with the same color, pattern, design and material. Matching sets are also a good option for people who have a hard time pairing outfit pieces. Buying a matching ensemble, such as a floral top and skirt, ensures a stylish and effortless outfit for almost any type of event.

Colors

Light and vivid colors are present, and dark and muted colors are out for this spring. Dark colors like burgundy, black, forest green and mustard were the big trends for fall and winter. However, spring has a crisp, airy and bright vibe, which is reflected in its fashion. Inspired by Easter, pastel yellow, purple, pink, and blue are popular in spring and can be kept in summer as well.

Spring defines the aesthetic of sunny picnic days, which inspires the admired and well-known spring print, gingham. Gingham is a plaid pattern originally used and known to be the picnic blanket and basket print. Designers and brands have now used this print to create and design tops, dresses, hats and more.

Gingham is a stunning print to wear with the perfect combination of casual and dressy for outdoor picnics, barbecues, and family gatherings.

Mix trends

Mixing up bold and vibrant spring colors such as pink, yellow, green, and purple is another memorable way to make a statement without using prints and patterns. Spring is known for living the life outdoors, so it makes sense to match the clear weather with a display of bright colors.

Add a hat

There is no need for knit beanies and beanies to stay warm this spring. Brim sun hats and fedoras are here to take their place. Visor hats are not only a trendy way to accessorize and dress up an outfit, but they are also great for shading the face and protecting the skin from the sun and harmful rays.

Brim hats can be very versatile and go well with several fashion choices. A casual outfit like jeans and a shirt can be accessorized with a brimmed hat or fedora to keep people in the shade at a casual event. A peaked hat can also look great and dressed up with a floral dress or a matching ensemble.

There are so many spring trends that keep coming back every year. There is no doubt that spring is a trendy season that brings brightness, vibrancy and fun clothes and accessories to your wardrobe.