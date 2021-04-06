Donations pour in after Loudon County sheriff’s deputy lost everything in house fire





Deputy Kenny Palmer had returned home to prepare for his shift at the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office on Monday night when he received the call that his house was on fire.

Loudon County, Tennessee The Loudon County Sheriff’s Deputy and his family are doing well after losing their home in a fire Monday afternoon. According to the LCSO, the fire broke out around 2:30 p.m. as Palmer returned home to prepare for his shift at the department. Palmer, his wife and two boys are unharmed, but they lost everything in the flames. Now the community is rallying around the family to collect donations and put them back on their feet financially. “[It’s like] whatever you’ve worked for is just taken away from you in the moment, ”Palmer said as he stood outside the shell of his house Monday night. Palmer is also a school resources officer in Greenback and a preacher at a nearby church. He was in the gym with his eldest son and preparing to return home to prepare for his evening shift at the Sheriff’s Department when the dispatch gave him the life-changing call that his house was on fire. “Immediately your heart sinks,” recalls Palmer. “She told me everyone was fine but the house was on fire, so that gave you some relief.” Palmer said items that can’t be replaced, like baby photos and mementos of his children, are the hardest to lose, but he’s thankful no one was hurt. As soon as the sheriff’s office learned of what had happened, the officers sprang into action, organizing a GoFundMe and fundraising in Loudon County “We just started announcing that we were going to collect items, take money and it exploded from there,” LCSO Sgt Matt Fagiana said. In less than an hour, clothes, toiletries and $ 5,000 arrived from the community. Wives of MPs came to the department to help sort, organize and set up donations on Monday evening. “It’s not only a testament to what our community is, but it also shows how important Kenny is to this community,” said LCSO Sergeant Chris Hutchens. Hutchens answered the fire call and knew the address belonged to one of the departments in the department. He said it was moving to see Palmer in front of the wreckage. “When this takes place within our organization, it is a difficult reminder that we are not immune from it,” Fagiana explained. The organizations also donated a van and storage unit to the family of four, helping the department become even closer to their colleague. Even in the ashes, this preacher, congressman, and dad from his town has faith in a bigger plan. “We have a lot of faith in our family, and we know one thing that if He brought us there, He will lead us there,” said Palmer. The cause of the fire is still unknown. If you would like to donate, you can click here for the GoFundMe. The ministry also accepts what is listed below: Youth shirt large or 14-16, boy pants 12 Adult medium shirt, pants 32/30 School supplies / backpacks Log in to Facebook to start sharing and connecting with your friends, family, and people you know.

