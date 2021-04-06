Fashion
Eight of the best spring dresses for all plans
There’s a spring in our stage with the spring in the air.
We finally make plans and it feels good.
And projects mean style opportunities because we finally have chances to dress, show off, and feel better.
It’s time to push loungewear deep into the wardrobe and embrace the ease and elegance of the humble dress.
The flowers (always revolutionary for spring) are in splashes of multicolored flowers and muted tones.
The shapes are relaxed and easy to wear, making the transition to real attire easier than ever.
And as always, spring dresses are suitable for all occasions and plans, from picnics to parties to just walking to the store.
Here are eight of the best you can invest in right now.
ASOS Design Smocked Midi Dress With Shirred Cuffs
This ASOS red and white mid-length smocked dress will highlight all body types. The cinched waist taps just in the right spot, while gathered cuffs add a touch of sophistication.
Zara linen-blend dress with cutout detail
For minimalists, spring / summer can be a scary time. Maximumist prints, colors and shapes can send chills down the spines adorned with a simple button-down shirt.
However, try shades of green and dark orange and go for linen pieces like this midi dress from Zara. Sober, timeless and above all minimal.
New Look Curve – gingham midi dress
Gingham is a staple of spring / summer fashion and 2021 is no different. Have fun in the playful gingham midi dress from ASOS.
Wear with white trainers for the day and heeled mules for the night.
Open back puff sleeve mini dress Warehouse
This Halter Puff Sleeve Mini Dress from Warehouse has a sixties vibe. Wear with a Mary Jane headband and heels for an ode to the decade.
Monki Prairie Max Dress
A white dress will never let you down. This max prairie white dress is casual attire at its best.
Wear with daddy’s sandals and a bucket bag now and layer over a lightweight knit polo shirt in fall / winter.
ASOS Design midi dress with button detail
Buy for 45 to ASOS
If there are holidays and celebrations penciled in your planner for the months to come, make an entrance in this ASOS floral midi dress.
The muted tones make it easy to wear, but the ruffles and raw edge details add extra oomph.
Wrap dress with Violetta print by Mango
Wrap dresses are in every woman’s wardrobe for good reason.
Comfortable and beautiful on the body, this Violetta by Mango dress is ideal for Sunday walks or restaurant appointments.
& Other Stories Puff Sleeve Jacquard Mini Dress
Look pretty in pink with this stunning & Other Stories puff sleeve mini jacquard dress.
Wear with high heels and a clutch for a dressy look, or with white Converse platform sneakers for an unexpected touch.
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on purchases made through any of these links, but it never influences the opinion of our experts. Products are tested and reviewed independently of commercial initiatives.
