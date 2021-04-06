Anya Taylor-Joy looks dainty in a lace gown and black heels at the SAG Awards – Footwear News





Anya Taylor-Joy served up retro glamor at the 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards. For the ceremony, which took place on Sunday, Taylor-Joy showcased a delicate look, wearing a lace-trimmed mini dress from Vera Wang. The look, which was nude in shade, gave off a nightgown feel due to its panty-like construction. The dress also featured a wrap design and a high slit, lined with black lace. Taylor-Joy, who was styled by Law Roach, gave the dress an old Hollywood glamor vibe by styling her hair into a curly bun. As for the shoes, Taylor-Joy wore a pair of classic black strappy heels. The shoes featured an elegant black strap on the toes and ankle. She then finalized her awards ensemble with a plethora of jewelry from Tiffany & Co. Last night was a big night for the star as she won Outstanding Actress in a Miniseries for her role in Netflix’s ‘The Queen’s Gambit’. The victory comes after she won Best Actress in a Motion Picture / Miniseries for the Series at the Critics’ Choice Awards last month. That night, Taylor-Joy was wowed by a whimsical tulle gown from Dior that came in a dark purple hue. The dress featured a sheer top and a flowing skirt. Taylor-Joy teamed the dress with coordinating gloves, giving the ensemble a royal touch. The actress finalized the look with plum lipstick and dangling earrings. Taylor Joy also won Best Actress in a Mini-Series or Film at the Golden Globes. Click the gallery to see more fashion moments from the 2021 SAG Awards.







