Dan Levy tears up the men’s fashion book at the SAG Awards





When you think of Canadian menswear icons, a few names instantly spring to mind. Duck. Justin Bieber. Ryan Reynolds. Maybe even Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. But another name you should add to this mental list is Dan Levy. The 37-year-old actor and co-writer of acclaimed comedy Schitt Creek not only broke new ground when it comes to portraying LGBT characters in modern and mainstream Western television, but it has also completely rewritten the red carpet style rulebook. Levy unofficially “ won ” the Emmys last year with his striking but impossibly dapper Thom Browne suit and skirt combo (a combo even the most sultry would admit worked a treat), but he upped the ante even further with her latest style statement. Listening back home for the 27th Screen Actors Guild Awards, Levy decided to steal the show once again: wowing fans with a relaxed cream double-breasted ensemble courtesy of Line, a luxury fashion house founded by the Olsen twins. Slightly oversized and made of a light linen, Levy’s summery suit contrasts (literally) with the litany of black tuxedos and uninspired blazers that normally litter America’s red carpets. Levy’s props were also on point. Round sunglasses, light brown loafers, casually tied silk tie, diamond-encrusted edelweiß brooch and Cartier Tank Solo watch in pink gold (ref. W5200026) really made him look like a million bucks. RELATED: The Hottest Cartier Watches To Buy In 2021 Dan, along with the rest of the cast of Schitt Creek, won the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series, beating Death to me, Ted Lasso, the flight attendant and Great. Dan was also nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series, which was brought home by Jason Sudeikis. Read more







