Hit the sand in style with 9 men’s beach pants designed for summer

Let’s face it, given the plentiful amounts of food and alcohol, lack of exercise, and little sun that we got in our forties, some of our bodies are not necessarily ready for the beach. Perhaps you could pass for a 600 lb Casper the Friendly Ghost. Maybe it’s just me, who knows. Luckily, a weird new trend has come from the Marianas trench coat from the menswear world to save us all beach pants. Yeah, you read that right. Beach pants.

Start their existence only on awkward family photos (like short shorts for men) covering the legs of dads across the world, these unlikely pants are making a comeback in colors and styles that are actually, dare I say, trendy. Lined at the waist with a drawstring, these post-quarantine pants re-entered the fashion scene at the right time too, as we know full well that I can’t button a button just yet.

Whether you’re having a beach wedding in your future or just hate getting sunburned, cool beach pants will stylishly cover beer bellies and pale legs as the weather warms up. So, read on for the best men’s beach pants to rock this summer.

1. UO Wide Wale Corduroy Beach Pants

BEST OVERALL

If you’re ready to dive into the beach pants trend, look no further than the Wide Wale Corduroy Beach Pants from Urban Outfitters. Offering a wide legged design in colors ranging from dark brown to lavender, these are an easy slip on option that can look good on anyone. No matter where you’re headed, these ready-made pants will get you there while feeling your best this summer.









UO Wide Wale Corduroy Beach Pant





2. Goodthreads Drawstring Faded Faded Chinos

FINALIST

Were all for versatile use here at SPY, so these pants have our names written all over it. Merging this classic office look with an ambiance that exudes handmade margarita in St. Lucia, the duality of these beach pants allows for both work and play. They’re made with breathable cotton for all-day comfort that’s hard to beat. And, with a price tag of just $ 30? Now, take five.









Goodthreads Drawstring Faded Faded Chinos





Buy: Goodthreads Washed Slim-Fit Drawstring Chinos $ 30.90

3. Bonobos Off Duty Pants

BEST FOR FASHIONISTOS

If you’re the type who pays close attention to trends, you’ll know that joggers have been essentially the staple of the past year for comfort and fashion. Combining the jogger aesthetic with the flexibility and versatility that only beach pants have to offer, these beautifully green and vintage-inspired pants blend so many styles into one and they do it way too well.









Bonobos Off Duty Pants





4. Gap Easy pants

BEST FOR COMBINING SAND

Designed to be the most comfortable thing you’ll wear on your body all summer long, Gaps Easy Pants brings the beach pant look to exactly where it needs to be at the beach. This beige color has the perfect seaside feel, so it will pair perfectly with whatever you choose to wear, whether you complete the look with a nautical themed t-shirt, polo shirt, or shirt.









Gap Easy Trousers





5. BDG Denim Beach Pants

BEST DENIM

The best jeans for men don’t always have to conform to traditional denim standards, just take a look at these denim beach pants from BDG at Urban Outfitters. With a drawstring top, these jeans lose the most common zipper / button duo and allow wearers to simply tie and go. Because they’re jeans, they were 100% sure to match just about anything you pair them with this summer. Just put them on and go out.









BDG Denim Beach Trousers





6. ASOS DESIGN wide leg pants

BEST FLECKED

These heathered beach pants are made for all your days without jeans this summer. They have a gray overhang with a speckled consistency that looks a lot like sweatpants, but don’t twist it, they’re made to wear out in the sun. Pair them with a cool black stripe tee when it’s a little darker and all-black sandals for the perfect fit for a beach bar.









ASOS DESIGN wide leg pants at the ankle





7. SHEIN Drawstring Waist Striped Pants

THE MOST COST

Love them or hate them, SHEINs has a ton of affordable clothing options that suit men of all shapes and sizes. That said, these easy-to-slip striped pants have been written all over the place. The relaxed silhouette and old-fashioned exterior really brings us back to the 1950s Jersey Shore promenade in the best possible way. Paired with a relaxed tee or short sleeve open button shirt, this beach look will be a snap.









SHEIN Striped Drawstring Waist Trousers





8. UO Embroidered Corduroy Beach Pants

MORE FUN

Want to have a little fun with your look this summer? Well you’ve come to the right place. From the beach to the streets, these drawstrings will make you look adorned with an eclectic style that is sure to turn your head. These are the exact pants you saw in our number one spot, just with embroidered rainbow smiley faces added all over for that extra touch you didn’t know you needed. But, these aren’t the only designs available in a few more fun colors with more embroidered options like flowers, hearts, and peace signs.









UO Embroidered Corduroy Beach Pant





9. 28 Palms 100% linen pants

BEST ORIGINAL

Well, alright, you’re craving that old-fashioned family beach photo look that only exists in outdated scrapbooks. We don’t get it, but we give it to you. These sheets direct from Amazon have everything you need to keep it classic. Although they come in a few colors, these shiny white pants really hit home with nostalgia, and we know full well that’s why you came here.









28 Palms 100% linen trousers





Buy: 28 Palms 100% Linen Trousers $ 30.20