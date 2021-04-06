Fashion
Hit the sand in style with 9 men’s beach pants designed for summer
Let’s face it, given the plentiful amounts of food and alcohol, lack of exercise, and little sun that we got in our forties, some of our bodies are not necessarily ready for the beach. Perhaps you could pass for a 600 lb Casper the Friendly Ghost. Maybe it’s just me, who knows. Luckily, a weird new trend has come from the Marianas trench coat from the menswear world to save us all beach pants. Yeah, you read that right. Beach pants.
Start their existence only on awkward family photos (like short shorts for men) covering the legs of dads across the world, these unlikely pants are making a comeback in colors and styles that are actually, dare I say, trendy. Lined at the waist with a drawstring, these post-quarantine pants re-entered the fashion scene at the right time too, as we know full well that I can’t button a button just yet.
Whether you’re having a beach wedding in your future or just hate getting sunburned, cool beach pants will stylishly cover beer bellies and pale legs as the weather warms up. So, read on for the best men’s beach pants to rock this summer.
1. UO Wide Wale Corduroy Beach Pants
BEST OVERALL
If you’re ready to dive into the beach pants trend, look no further than the Wide Wale Corduroy Beach Pants from Urban Outfitters. Offering a wide legged design in colors ranging from dark brown to lavender, these are an easy slip on option that can look good on anyone. No matter where you’re headed, these ready-made pants will get you there while feeling your best this summer.
2. Goodthreads Drawstring Faded Faded Chinos
FINALIST
Were all for versatile use here at SPY, so these pants have our names written all over it. Merging this classic office look with an ambiance that exudes handmade margarita in St. Lucia, the duality of these beach pants allows for both work and play. They’re made with breathable cotton for all-day comfort that’s hard to beat. And, with a price tag of just $ 30? Now, take five.
Buy: Goodthreads Washed Slim-Fit Drawstring Chinos $ 30.90
3. Bonobos Off Duty Pants
BEST FOR FASHIONISTOS
If you’re the type who pays close attention to trends, you’ll know that joggers have been essentially the staple of the past year for comfort and fashion. Combining the jogger aesthetic with the flexibility and versatility that only beach pants have to offer, these beautifully green and vintage-inspired pants blend so many styles into one and they do it way too well.
4. Gap Easy pants
BEST FOR COMBINING SAND
Designed to be the most comfortable thing you’ll wear on your body all summer long, Gaps Easy Pants brings the beach pant look to exactly where it needs to be at the beach. This beige color has the perfect seaside feel, so it will pair perfectly with whatever you choose to wear, whether you complete the look with a nautical themed t-shirt, polo shirt, or shirt.
5. BDG Denim Beach Pants
BEST DENIM
The best jeans for men don’t always have to conform to traditional denim standards, just take a look at these denim beach pants from BDG at Urban Outfitters. With a drawstring top, these jeans lose the most common zipper / button duo and allow wearers to simply tie and go. Because they’re jeans, they were 100% sure to match just about anything you pair them with this summer. Just put them on and go out.
6. ASOS DESIGN wide leg pants
BEST FLECKED
These heathered beach pants are made for all your days without jeans this summer. They have a gray overhang with a speckled consistency that looks a lot like sweatpants, but don’t twist it, they’re made to wear out in the sun. Pair them with a cool black stripe tee when it’s a little darker and all-black sandals for the perfect fit for a beach bar.
7. SHEIN Drawstring Waist Striped Pants
THE MOST COST
Love them or hate them, SHEINs has a ton of affordable clothing options that suit men of all shapes and sizes. That said, these easy-to-slip striped pants have been written all over the place. The relaxed silhouette and old-fashioned exterior really brings us back to the 1950s Jersey Shore promenade in the best possible way. Paired with a relaxed tee or short sleeve open button shirt, this beach look will be a snap.
8. UO Embroidered Corduroy Beach Pants
MORE FUN
Want to have a little fun with your look this summer? Well you’ve come to the right place. From the beach to the streets, these drawstrings will make you look adorned with an eclectic style that is sure to turn your head. These are the exact pants you saw in our number one spot, just with embroidered rainbow smiley faces added all over for that extra touch you didn’t know you needed. But, these aren’t the only designs available in a few more fun colors with more embroidered options like flowers, hearts, and peace signs.
9. 28 Palms 100% linen pants
BEST ORIGINAL
Well, alright, you’re craving that old-fashioned family beach photo look that only exists in outdated scrapbooks. We don’t get it, but we give it to you. These sheets direct from Amazon have everything you need to keep it classic. Although they come in a few colors, these shiny white pants really hit home with nostalgia, and we know full well that’s why you came here.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]