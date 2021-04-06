Male stars raise the bar for red carpet style at the 2021 SAG Awards





Hollywood men wore daring suits to the 2021 SAG Awards.

From ombr costumes to vintage jackets, the male stars took risks by attending the virtual show.

The playful looks were a welcome change after years of standard tuxedos.

Visit the Insider home page for more stories. The 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards were completely virtual, but that didn’t stop Hollywood’s best from dressing up in a glamorous red carpet outfit to celebrate themselves. There were plenty of standout looks of the night, including ball gowns and elegant dresses from female actors. But some of the most notable looks from the SAG Awards have come from Hollywood men, and celebrities at future events should take note. Many male stars have abandoned traditional suits and ties to the SAGs The virtual red carpet at SAG 2021 was filled with daring costumes, setting a new standard for men’s awards style. For example, Leslie Odom Jr. rocked a green and purple ombre Berluti suit.

Leslie Odom Jr. for the 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Leigh Keily / Contributor / Getty Images





He paired the set with a matching turtleneck. “Schitt’s Creek” star Dan Levy nodded to the monochrome bandage trend, opting for an oversized cream suit from Line and a floral Cartier brooch. A post shared by Dan Levy (@instadanjlevy) Some stars, like Griffin Matthews, wore vintage-inspired looks. Matthews, who stars in “The Flight Attendant,” rocked a vintage blue velvet tuxedo jacket for the SAGs.

Griffin Matthews for the 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Lelund Durond Thompson / Contributor / Getty Images





Matthews paired the luminous jacket with Warby parker glasses, Gucci shoes, Clocks and colors jewelry, and a Courtney bagtazo hat. Other stars have turned to patterned costumes, like Aldis Hodge, who was styled by Law roach. A post shared by Aldis Hodge (@aldis_hodge) Three pieces of Hodge Dolce & Gabbana The costume featured an intricate black and gold pattern that looked lush and luxurious. He also added his own touch to the look by going shirtless under the vest. Playful outfits were a late change Male stars on the red carpet have long adhered to a similar look: a standard tuxedo in black, white or navy blue. Some stars have gotten playful with their ties, but overall, men’s red carpet fashion has been pretty standardized for decades. It’s sexist and double-minded that only stars who identify women are able to wear striking ensembles on the red carpet, and in recent years, a handful of celebrities who identify men have opted for less traditional looks. Billy Porter made headlines for his tuxedo dresses and other award-winning style statements, while Michael B. Jordan and Harry Styles walked the red carpet in colorful suits. Likewise, Spike Lee has a reputation for wearing symbolic costumes on the red carpet. A post shared by Daveed Diggs (@daveeddiggs) But the array of styles this group of stars brought to the SAG Awards once again shows the fact that only good things come from diversity in Hollywood, be it in terms of performance or fashion. And while it took an event without a red carpet to make it happen, the daring ensembles have breathed a much-needed sense of life into this awards season.







