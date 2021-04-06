Startup of the week: Galag redefines Saudi fashion





DUBAI: For the second edition of Chanels Literary Rendezvous at rue Cambon, a meeting point for creative talents to discuss key literary works, the fashion house invited the writer Camille Laurens for a conversation with the ambassador of the house Chanel Charlotte Casiraghi and Algerian-French actress Lyna Khoudri. Moderated by literary historian Fanny Arama this week, the stimulating conversation began with the Papicha actress reading an excerpt from Laurens’ latest novel, Daughter. The book follows the life of a girl from her birth in 1959 to the present day, exploring how the roles of women in society have evolved over time. The four women then engaged in a lively and captivating four-way conversation about female identity, the reality of motherhood, aging stereotypes and the #MeToo movement. For the intimate occasion, Khoudri wore white tailored pants and a graphic blouse paired with black slingbacks and a Chanel logo necklace. The French actress of Algerian origin from Dispatch is one of the favorites of the house of Chanel. The award-winning actress who won the Orizzonti Award for Best Actress at the 74th Venice International Film Festival and received a Csar Award nomination for Most Promising Actress is a star of Parisian fashion shows and can almost always be seen defending Chanel creations at important red carpet events. Chanels Literary Rendezvous at rue Cambon is a bimonthly event series featuring famous and forgotten women authors who address women’s emancipation and empowerment. The first literary gathering, which aired on Chanels’ online channels during Couture Week last January, focused on Russian-born psychoanalyst and writer Lou Andreas-Salom. This session also featured Arama as moderator, as well as French writer and psychoanalyst Sarah Chiche. Meanwhile, Casiraghi made her official debut as the new ambassador and spokesperson for the French house in January when she took part in the Chanels Spring fashion campaign, photographed by photograph duo Inez and Vinoodh in her hometown. native of Monaco. Daughter of Caroline, Princess of Hanover, and Stefano Casiraghi, Charlotte is 11th on the throne of Monaco. The session featuring Khoudri is now being broadcast on Chanels’ official website and on its social media pages.







