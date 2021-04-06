For You Fashion Page – The Miami Student

Fashion
In fashion, you want to to look different and stand out from the crowd with your own unique style. Dismissing traditional fashion and basic style trends is often a complex that plagues avant-garde trendsetters.
Formerly known as musical.ly, TikTok has evolved into a completely unique platform for lifestyle, comedy, fashion, music, and many other video genres, designed just for you by a weirdly algorithmic specific about their exploration function, called the For You page. (FYP).
If you scroll for even five minutes on TikTok, you might stumble upon a fashion video, whether it’s a clip of clothing transport, reviews, or style advice.
You might even be surprised to find yourself liking the styles featured, due to the variety of trends influencers are experimenting with on the app.
Here’s the question: is TikTok style basic? Or do we all just want to hate it, because TikTok is the app we all love to hate and hate to love?
The ’90s and early 2000s are making a big comeback in the fashion world, in part thanks to the social media platform, as we once again welcome low rise jeans, butterfly clips and oversized silhouettes.
TikTok has undeniably started some pretty cool trends in recent years. The economy is at an all time high, which is bad for your own personal buying reasons in Goodwill Bins, but great for the environment. Second-hand clothing is shrinking by about 26 billion pounds of textile waste that ends up in landfills every year, and gives clothes a second life.
You’re also likely to find vintage pieces at a thrift or consignment store that are all the rage right now for a fraction of the cost of new clothes, and even cheaper than fast fashion items like SHEIN or Forever 21. (which come with their own ethical puzzles).
TikTok also showcased menswear in a volume that has never been seen on any other platform.
Whether you love or hate TikTok, inclusivity and representation on the app is important and has encouraged personal style expression for Gen Z in a revolutionary way.
Fashion magazines were and still are dominated by female models, womenswear and are designed to serve a predominantly female audience. But TikTok popularized more androgynous dress styles for everyone and provided men with more styling options than t-shirts, jeans, and sneakers.
Quarantine TikTok gave us all the athleisure trends our heart could desire, as we sat in our bedrooms already wearing our athleisure and scrolling together after set of matching hoodies and sweatpants, biker shorts (hey Princess Di), cropped crewnecks, bra tops and trainers.
Looking and feeling good in the house has inspired many people to take more interest in fashion and style, moving away from the basic styles of skinny jeans and plain T-shirts for everyone’s clothing. days. Because we were all at home and on our phones, thrift, athleticism, and other nostalgic trends of the ’90s and 2000s became the new mainstream.
TikTok, love it or hate it, has become a trend compass and style book for anyone who wants to spice up their wardrobe. It encourages millions of people to experience their personal expression and allows users to be a part of the fashion world in a completely new and interactive way.
