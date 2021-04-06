North Carolina’s Fountain, the North Carolina State Ship named Co-ACC Male Golfers of the Month





GREENSBORO, North Carolina (theACC.com) Peter Fountain of North Carolina and Benjamin Shipp of NC State were named the Atlantic Coast Conference March Co-Male Golfers of the Month. Fountain, a freshman from Raleigh, NC, won for the first time as a varsity golfer in the Intercollegiate Tar Heel at UNC Finley, tied for second at the Wake Forest Invitational at Pinehurst No. 2 and finished 11th at the General Hackler Championship. at Dunes Golf & Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, SC. His average for the month was 69.22. In winning the Intercollegiate Tar Heel, Fountain shot 65-70-66 for a 15 under par 201. The total of 201 was the sixth best in Carolina men’s golf history and 15 under par equaled the fifth best. by a Tar Heel. He was tied for the lead at 7 under after making seven birdies and no bogeys in the first round. He had a three-stroke lead after 36 holes and won by four after a final round of 66. He had 15 birdies, an eagle and just two bogeys on the 54 holes. Shipp, a graduate student from Duluth, Ga., Played four tournaments in March and finished the month with a 69.58 GPA and two individual titles. Shipp dominated 80 competitors at the Schenkel Invitational as he was the winner of the end-to-end. He shot the lowest score in each round and finished the tournament 16 under par, 11 strokes ahead of second place. His total score of 200 is tied for the second-lowest score in a 54-hole tournament in program history. He finished the month with another tournament title, finishing first of 96 golfers at the Hootie Intercollegiate in Bulls Bay. He was two shots back on the final day and still trailed by two shots after nine holes. After 15 holes, Shipp called a shot but birdied at the 16th and 18th holes to complete the return and win with one stroke. This is Shipps NC State’s fifth career individual title, tied for the third-highest in program history. Additionally, Shipp started the month with a fifth place finish at Pinehurst No.2 at the Wake Forest Invitational at Pinehurst No.2.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos