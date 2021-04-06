The fashion of quarantined students is constantly changing – The Prospector





A year after the COVID-19 pandemic reached Jurez and the El Pasos border, students continue to take online classes. While some students got up early to dress and prepare for distance learning and dress casually, other students stayed comfortable and wore pajamas. All of these changes going to the online system, honestly never really cared about my clothes while studying at home. Most of the time I would wear my pajamas during morning classes, and if I had afternoon classes I would only wear a random t-shirt and jeans, said Armando Olivas, a major. in civil engineering. Some students used to plan what to wear for each day they came to campus or knew what clothes they were comfortable with. After classes moved to an online format and more time was spent at home, some students began to stop worrying about what to wear. I used to wear mostly jeans, a nice blouse or shirt and sneakers to walk around campus. Once Zoom classes started, I wore a blouse in case I turned on the camera, but I still had my yoga pants and no shoes, said Ana Sofia Pasaret, who recently got a bachelor’s degree in industrial and systems engineering from UTEP. Now it’s faster for me to get ready for classes and meetings because I don’t take the time to think about what to wear. If I’m in a hurry, I stay in my pajamas. There were also students who not only stopped going to campus, but also stopped working and going elsewhere. The first few months were completely stalled, which changed students’ attitudes and the way they thought about what to wear for every class or online meeting. When the pandemic started, I wasn’t working at the time, so I used to join my classes in shorts, and my entire wardrobe had months without being used, said David Mendoza, master’s student. in production at UTEP. Once activities like work started to open up and the campus became accessible again, students slowly returned to their pre-40s fashion. Now that I’m working on-site, full-time, I join my classes right after work, which means I’m wearing a button-down shirt and jeans most of the time, Mendoza said. As things start to be open with restrictions, students find themselves dressing for the activities they have planned. Most of the time, I like to dress for school because one of my demands at work was to dress appropriately and without any athletic clothes, Olivas said. However, it depended on my planned activities for the day to choose my clothes; for example, I would choose pants over jeans if I didn’t have to work out that day and planned to go to the gym after class. Slowly, the students resumed their personal lives and their normal activities such as going to the gym, eating out or returning to work. Classes are still not entirely in-person, but once campus offers in-person classes, students say they’ll change the way they dress, choose to dress their way before. covid or coming to class in your pajamas, only time will tell. Heriberto Perez can be reached at[email protected].edu; @heriperezlara on Twitter.



