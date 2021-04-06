Fashion
16 best men’s lounge shorts of 2021
Courtesy
The term “lounge shorts” sounds so, well … self-explanatory. Shorts! To bask! And it’s true: that’s exactly what we’re talking about here. But once you get past this somewhat deceptive simplicity, you realize that the problem is a little more difficult than you previously thought. If you’re looking for sweat shorts, these beloved sweaty counterpartstrousers we’ve all been living for a year? What about elastic waist stretch chinos options? Or ultralight, quick-drying, odor-resistant versions that are seemingly designed for training, but still look so appealing when you’ve finished your last performance and just want to collapse on the couch?
Here is the good news: they are all relaxation shorts. The same goes for casual mesh shorts, multi-pocket utility shorts, and just about any other style you can imagine, as long as the style you imagine isn’t too tight, fitted, or too demanding for. be. Everyone’s version of lounging is different, which means that the landscape for lounging shorts is wide and varied. So go ahead and put on some French terrycloth, performance nylon, or airy cotton. The world is your oyster, and you are about to bask in it. (Listen: I know the metaphor doesn’t hold, but in the name of laziness, I refuse to adjust it. I’m too relaxed.)
Here are 15 options that will keep you comfortable and relaxed throughout spring and summer. Take your pick, then calm down. After all, that’s the whole point.
Easy jersey shorts
It’s right there in the name, man.
Short Dock
llbean.com
$ 39.95
Good for sailing or, finally, the adjacent sailing activities. Even better to relax.
Lounge shorts with pocket
nicelaundry.com
$ 42.00
The fundamental short film
fabletics.com
$ 49.95
This is the kind of role model you might call “pictorial,” if you miss that intro-level art history class you took that day. Otherwise, “cool” should do the trick.
ReTech Sport shorts
everlane.com
$ 50.00
Designed for everything from exercise to … the exact opposite.
Baggies shorts
backcountry.com
$ 49.00
Crotch 5 inches 4 lyfe.
Short Dock
Two sets of dock shorts on one list!?! When the options are this good, you just have to give it to them.
The short movie
fairharborclothing.com
$ 68.00
Like your favorite swimsuit – quick drying and super comfortable – but without the liner.
Stratus Active Shorts
mackweldon.com
$ 68.00
Another unlined option, this time taking inspiration from your favorite workout shorts. Hell, these might to be your favorite workout shorts. But they’ll also do a hell of a good job once you’re done with that 5k.
Gothic logo track shorts
nordstrom.com
$ 70.00
Graphic track shorts? Absolutely right!
Ponto shorts
vuoriclothing.com
$ 74.00
Soft, moisture wicking, quick drying and made (in part) from recycled materials. It doesn’t get much better than that.
Midweight 7 “warm-up shorts
toddsnyder.com
$ 88.00
When “warming up” actually translates to “taking two big steps to the couch while turning on Netflix.”
Flex Pro Jersey Tulum Boxer Shorts
nordstrom.com
$ 98.00
I’m not saying you have to wear them in Tulum at some point, but if the trip is in your future (congratulations on the double vax!) You might want to.
7 ” weekend shorts
toddsnyder.com
$ 98.00
For the weekend, of course. But also for Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday … well, you understand.
Steinem utility shorts
saturdaysnyc.com
$ 155.00
If your version of “lazing around” involves being outside and having enough pockets to hold all of your essentials – and doesn’t that sound good? -, these shorts are made for you.
Tom Patchwork Recycled Nylon Shorts
nordstrom.com
$ 560.00
For the more devoted, Ahluwalia’s Grail-level patchwork shorts in recycled nylon are the ultimate in inspired relaxation.
