16 best men’s lounge shorts of 2021

The term “lounge shorts” sounds so, well … self-explanatory. Shorts! To bask! And it’s true: that’s exactly what we’re talking about here. But once you get past this somewhat deceptive simplicity, you realize that the problem is a little more difficult than you previously thought. If you’re looking for sweat shorts, these beloved sweaty counterpartstrousers we’ve all been living for a year? What about elastic waist stretch chinos options? Or ultralight, quick-drying, odor-resistant versions that are seemingly designed for training, but still look so appealing when you’ve finished your last performance and just want to collapse on the couch?

Here is the good news: they are all relaxation shorts. The same goes for casual mesh shorts, multi-pocket utility shorts, and just about any other style you can imagine, as long as the style you imagine isn’t too tight, fitted, or too demanding for. be. Everyone’s version of lounging is different, which means that the landscape for lounging shorts is wide and varied. So go ahead and put on some French terrycloth, performance nylon, or airy cotton. The world is your oyster, and you are about to bask in it. (Listen: I know the metaphor doesn’t hold, but in the name of laziness, I refuse to adjust it. I’m too relaxed.)

Here are 15 options that will keep you comfortable and relaxed throughout spring and summer. Take your pick, then calm down. After all, that’s the whole point.