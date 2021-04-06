UNO Grad inspires sustainable fashion: one economy at a time

Makayla Roumph

It’s not too late for spring cleaning, and former UN student Mallory Bart has proven that you can do it in a sustainable way.

Switching from fast fashion at Pacsun to sustainable fashion, Bart started her Depop Mallory Bart Media business in August 2016, with a closet full of clothes taking up space.

I had a ton of clothes taking up space in my closet and wanted an eco-friendly way to free up space for new clothes, Bart said. After gaining a little traction selling clothes from my closet, I decided to put my economics skills to the test and started finding clothes that other people might want to buy.

Mallory Bart Medias mission is to find unique vintage clothing that shoppers can’t find secondhand or don’t want to spend the time finding in a thrift store.

My mission is to make vintage clothing accessible to anyone who wants it, no matter where they are, Bart said. I try to keep my prices lower than a typical retail store, even if that means I’m not making as much as I could.

Bart started using eco-friendly packaging from betterpackaging.com and reusing Amazon boxes in 2019 to further implement sustainability within his business. She uses compostable envelopes and garment bags to ship all Depop items, and customers can expect a bonus with the new packaging in that it can be reused multiple times. The husks can also be placed in a compost garden and will biodegrade in 3 to 6 months.

Bart not only promotes sustainability through his packaging, but also by sourcing locally.

My business is sustainable by only sourcing from local thrift stores in Omaha, Bart said. Second-hand shopping also keeps clothes from falling into landfills and gives them a second life with someone new. Preventing clothes from entering landfills by reselling them is one of the most effective measures we can do to help reduce textile waste.

Bart said local second-hand shopping is the best of both worlds as consumers can support local businesses while fighting waste of fast fashion, while finding unique clothes and starting fashion trends.

Omaha has so many unique vintage pieces waiting to be found in thrift stores, Bart said.

Starting to save in 2010, Bart has had sufficient practice and experience in which brands to seek out as well as developing an organized system to run his business. She makes 2-3 supply trips per month and spends five hours browsing every rack and shelf in the store to ensure the best finds. The clothes are then placed in giant bags and transported to her home, where she washes with an allergen-free detergent in large quantities to save water.

Bart then begins to categorize and begin the measurement process. To do this, she organizes the price, weight, a brief description, size, measurements, condition and content of the fabric in Google Sheets. She believes in keeping the organization organized and taking detailed notes to ensure the best customer experience and the best preparation in case of questions.

When all the items are organized, the clothes are ready for their photoshoots. Bart recently invested in a backdrop with softbox lights for a studio experience at her home, where she models all of her own items. However, she is interested in hiring models to help with inclusiveness of all sizes.

To support and purchase Mallory Bart Media, visit https://linktr.ee/mallorybartmedia https://linktr.ee/mallorybartmedia for its social networks and https://www.depop.com/mallorybartmedia/ for its Depop.

