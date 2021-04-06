7 men’s loungewear brands that stood out during the pandemic – WWD

The coronavirus pandemic has sparked a boom in casual wear, as many have opted for comfortable clothing while continuing to work remotely. While the category has seen several popular trends over the past year – including tie-dye sweatshirts, on-trend pajamas, and the ever-popular Nap Dress – men’s loungewear has seen one of the growths. and the highest interest among clients over the past year.

According to data provided by Lyst, searches for men’s loungewear increased 43% year-over-year in 2020. Men’s sweatshirts and joggers were the most popular searches, leading to increases in year over year 39% and 51%, respectively.

Several brands – both specializing in men’s clothing and others that have grown into the category – have capitalized on this growing interest and found success during the pandemic with their offerings. Brands such as British fashion label Desmond & Dempsey and CDLP have capitalized on the trendy pajama trend with their own stylish offerings, while other athletic brands such as Alo Yoga and Aviator Nation have consistently released. comfortable loungewear suitable for both inside and outside the country. Reception.

Here, WWD takes a look at how seven brands of men’s loungewear stood out during the pandemic. Read on to find out more.

Desmond and Dempsey

British fashion label Desmond & Dempsey saw record growth last year, with sales up 120% from the previous year. Co-founder Joel Jeffrey attributes the increase to the growth of the brand’s menswear category.

“Men really love sets right now,” he said. “It took us by surprise originally due to the high price, and we assumed the guys would buy separate clothes to wear with a t-shirt.”

For men’s clothing, the brand offers pajama tops, bottoms, sets and bathrobes, as well as accessories such as socks, slippers and boxers. Jeffrey said the pajama bottoms have become a bestseller since the brand introduced their sets. For its popular sets, its bestsellers in 2020 were its Tiger Cuban and Soleia Cuban options, which feature tiger and leopard print designs, respectively, as well as its new men’s cotton and linen pocket sets.

Desmond & Dempsey is sold worldwide through retailers such as Neiman Marcus, Bergdorf Goodman, Selfridges, Harrods and Harvey Nichols, among others, as well as online on the brand’s website, Mr Porter and Matchesfashion. Prices for the brand’s men’s products range from $ 56 to $ 215.

Alo Yoga

Alo Yoga, which also offers a fitness streaming service called Alo Moves, saw its online sales increase four times in 2020 as more people worked from home. The brand also expanded its menswear offering last year with new streetwear-inspired colors for its workout clothes.

The brand has also seen a growing interest from male customers for its Chill Short, a drawstring shorts with zip pockets that can be worn both inside and outside the home. Other bestsellers include the brand’s Torrent Track sweatpants and its Idol Performance collection, which is made from a lightweight fabric that’s supposed to keep the wearer cool during a workout.

This year, Alo Yoga plans to continue expanding its men’s clothing options with monthly drops in new colors and more options inspired by street style. The brand’s men’s offers range from $ 14 for socks to $ 398 for a down jacket and are sold through its stores and website.

Aviator nation

Lifestyle brand Aviator Nation experienced a sales boom thanks to the growing trend for loungewear during the pandemic. The brand saw its sales increase by 130% in 2020 and also saw its sales for the first quarter of 2021 increase by 130%.

According to brand founder Paige Mycoskie, the brand was already on track for 100% year-over-year growth prior to the pandemic, as the brand has achieved this sales target every year over the years. last five years.

Part of the brand’s growth has come from its men’s offerings. Some of his best-selling men’s offerings last year included his unisex hoodies, fitted sweatpants, and sweat shorts. The brand’s next launch is its Bolt Stitch Repeat collection, which features men’s hoodies, sweatshirts and sweatpants in red and black with a lightning bolt pattern.

Aviator Nation is available in its 13 stores across the country, as well as in Nordstrom and Bandier. Prices for men’s clothing deals range from $ 28 for face masks to $ 1,200 for a snowsuit.

CDLP

Swedish sustainable fashion brand CDLP deepened its foothold in the sportswear category last year with the launch of its Mobility collection of performance essentials which included its now best-selling boxers.

Overall, the brand saw tremendous growth in 2020. CDLP’s revenue grew 93% year-over-year and online revenue grew 75%. Its wholesale business also saw a 60% year-over-year increase.

In addition to its successful boxers, the brand said its t-shirts, swimwear and other loungewear have also grown in popularity. CDLP also capitalized on the trendy pajama trend last year with the release of its Home collection, which is described as loungewear meets ready-to-wear. The collection included bathrobes, pajama tops and bottoms in the brand’s signature woven Lyocell fabric in navy and burgundy colourways.

CDLP is sold on the brand’s website and through Mr Porter, Matchesfashion and Farfetch. Product prices range from $ 20 for the bamboo socks to $ 415 for the Home Collection bathrobe.

Pangaia

Eco-friendly fashion brand Pangaia has seen increasing interest over the past year in its men’s clothing category, which includes sweatshirts, sweatpants, t-shirts, shorts, pajamas and apparel. outdoor. The growing interest as well as several capsule collections and collaborations led the brand to reach its five-year financial plan goal in just one year.

For men’s offerings, the brand said its bestsellers include its Takashi x Pangaia collection, which included colorful loungewear featuring artist Takashi Murakami’s iconic flower pattern; its Flwrdwn collection made from recycled materials, its hoodies and sweatpants.

Pangaia is sold on the brand’s website, and its men’s clothing deals range from $ 55 for a t-shirt to $ 1,000 for an oversized puffer coat.

The whole world

According to brand founder and creative director Scott Sternberg, sustainable fashion brand Ent Entirelyworld has seen its men’s loungewear category triple in 2020.

During the pandemic, the brand saw increasing interest in its men’s jersey sweatpants, sweatshirts and boxers. The brand also presented its Giant Sweatshirt, offered in neutral and dusty pastel colors, and its jersey lounge pants, which quickly became the bestsellers for the brand as a whole.

For this year, Sternberg plans to expand the color ranges for each category, as well as introduce new styles for the brand’s sweatshirts, underwear, t-shirts and socks. Wholeworld’s products are available for purchase on their website and range from $ 15 for a set of socks to $ 275 for a jacket.

Kappa

Fashion brand Kappa has seen growth in its menswear category over the past two years, but saw sales remain stable in 2020. Dr. Hayes, president of Kappa USA, however, saw this as a success given the state of the fashion industry as a whole during the pandemic. .

As the brand’s wholesale business declined, Kappa’s online sales increased 120% in 2020, fueled by sales of fleece tops and bottoms and its sandals and slides, particularly in the category of men. Hayes said the brand is on track to grow 55% this year from its fleece and sandal categories.

Kappa’s best-selling men’s products last year include many of its loungewear offerings featuring the iconic brand logo, such as its Hurtado hoodie, Alanz sweatpants, Anniston jackets and Rastoria track pants.

Kappa is sold on the brand’s website, as well as at Saks Fifth Avenue, Nordstrom, PacSun, and Bloomingdale’s, and product prices range from $ 35 to $ 220.

