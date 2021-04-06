What surprises is their self-expression and individuality, its very high level Meet the fashion finalists of the Hyres Festival





The 36th edition of the Hyres International Festival of Fashion, Photography and Fashion Accessories is taking shape despite these socially distant times, the finalists for each of the three categories being announced this evening during a small ceremony at Villa Noailles. As president of the Fashion jury, Louise Trotter was there in person to applaud the 10

designers, selected from 185 applicants. What’s super interesting is how diverse they are, said Trotter, Creative Director of Lacostes, who has worked with the leaders of his female and male teams to narrow the field. Each was unique. The depth of research really blew me away, their work is incredibly rich and they are all strong in their interest, ability and approach to design, but what surprised me was their self-expression and their individuality. Its very high standard, she said. I hope my jury can help create a community with and around them. The president of the jury for the first time, Dominique Issermann, who heads the photography prize,

wrote via email that this year’s edition of the festival was a vital experience for young creatives

who are starving for the community amid the ongoing lockdowns. Complicated times can spur creativity, but the frustration comes from not being able to share it and, oddly enough, despite the massive social media scene, she wrote. Asked about her plan of action if it started today, Issermann replied: Beauty, the one that mysteriously lodges in the heart and catches up with you everywhere, from galleries to street corners, in whatever form, does. whether this is a vintage. 20 x 25 view camera or iPhone. Reached by telephone in Lisbon, Christian Louboutin also declared that as head of accessories

prize, he makes a point of bringing together an eclectic group of five panelists who understand style as well as fashion and entertainment. The designer praised the 80 bid level for the 2021 accessory price. Prior to today’s deliberations, he had already winnowed that number in half. It’s fascinating to see what interests people early in their careers, he said.

Things have really changed. You can see that young designers are really concerned with

eco-friendliness; there is a lot of heart, research and intelligence on the subject. Recycling

and all that is a second life is something that I have worked with before, but if I was

from today i would be much more vehement about it, i would be the king of recycling. However, living in dire times doesn’t mean fashion has to be a drag. While the

the designs aren’t flashy, I’m happy to say they’re not minimalist or pretentious either. Were at the intersection of art, craft and technique, he observed. The only thing is, it’s always a little hard for me to judge people. It is difficult to refuse people. I don’t like to do that. The finalists of the Fashion competition are: Arttu Afeldt, Finnish men’s clothing Mengche Chiang, Taiwanese men’s clothing Venia Elonsalo, Finnish women’s clothing Sofia Ilmonen, Finnish women’s clothing Laima Lurca, Latvian women’s clothing Ifeanyi Okwadi, British Menswear Rukpong Raimaturapong, Frech Men’s Clothing Adeline Rappaz, Swiss women’s ready-to-wear Elina Silina, Latvian women’s clothing Mateo Velasquez, Colombian men’s clothing The 36th International Festival of Fashion, Photography and Fashion Accessories will take place

place in Hyres from October 14 to 17, 2021.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos