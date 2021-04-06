Irina Shayk sizzles in see-through bodysuit as she shares photos of Fashion Week fittings





Irina Shayk is not shy on social media. The 35-year-old model shared a series of NSFW photos of her fitting for Mugler’s Spring / Summer 2021 virtual show. Shayk donned a transparent black thong bodysuit that featured fabric placed in very strategic places. “Fittingzzz @muglerofficial”, she legend photos. The parade was presented like a short film since the pandemic still limits travel and social gatherings. BELLA HADID, IRINA SHAYK ROCK THONG JEAN ON THE MUGLER VIRTUAL TRACK Model Bella Hadid, “Euphoria” star Hunter Schafer and “Pose” star Dominique Jackson were also on the catwalk. Famous friends of Shayk commented on the Russian beauty’s post. Model-actress Brooklyn Decker wrote, “My God,” while model Lily Aldridge commented with six flame emojis. Designer Marc Jacobs wrote “Woah”, while model / actress / designer Emily Ratajkowski said: “Omg with [queen emoji]. “ Mugler’s creative director Casey Cadwallader said he was inspired by the hope for better days to come. IRINA SHAYK TALKS ABOUT EX BRADLEY COOPER, THE LIFE OF ONE MOM TO 2-YEAR-OLD DAUGHTER LEA IN A RARE INTERVIEW “I think everyone is dying to go out, so I wanted to give people clothes that make them dream of that possibility, and prepare them for when they can actually do something,” Cadwallader said. Vogue UK. Shayk is also a proud mom and shares her three-year-old daughter, Lea de Seine, with her ex Bradley Cooper. They date from 2015 to 2019. She recently said Digital edition of Elle magazine, “I never understood the term co-parenting … When I’m with my daughter, I’m 100% a mom, and when she’s with her dad, he’s 100% her dad.” CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP “Co-parenting is parenting,” she added and called Cooper “the most amazing dad”.







