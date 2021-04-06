WVU Men’s Conference Tilt Football Set with Akron





MORGANTOWN, W.Va. The University of West Virginia men’s football team begins a three-game road trip with a game at Akron’s No.21 on Wednesday, April 7 in Akron. Ohio. Kick-off from Cub Cadet Field at FirstEnergy Stadium is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. Fans can watch the game with a livestream available through ESPN +, while fans can also stream live on 99.7 FM (WWVU). Live statistics of the competition can be found on the men’s soccer schedule page at WVUsports.com. Akron is still a team that likes to keep possession and play an expansive style, which won’t be too different from some of the test we had against Marshall, said first-year coach Dan Stratford. I’ve seen quite a few of them over the past eight years, between my time as an assistant when we first joined the MAC and played them a few times when I was with Charleston. I know (Head Coach) Jared (Embick) and the staff quite well, and I’m familiar with the successes and tradition they have in Akron, so I expected a quality competition against a team of quality. The Mountaineers (5-2-0. 3-2-0 MAC) and Zips (3-2-1, 2-2-0 MAC) face off for the 23rd time on the field Wednesday, as Akron holds a 17-4 -1 absolute advantage over mountaineers. The two teams meet for the first time since November 7, 2019, when the Zips won a 1-0 victory over WVU. In the climbers’ final regular season competition of 2019, Akron found the back of the net in the 72nd minute and WVU failed to equalize. Since joining the MAC in 2012, West Virginia has only beaten Akron twice, with their last victory over the Zips in an overtime thriller in Akron in 2018. Last time, West Virginia won a 3-1 win over West Michigan to share the season series with the Broncos. Two mountaineers scored in the victory, including red-shirted second-year defenseman Dyon Dromers, who scored his first career goal to put WVU in first place. Second-half junior midfielder Ike Swigers lifted the Mountaineers over WMU, with the match winner coming off Swiger’s boot in the 50th minute to score his second game-winning goal in as many contests. WVU beat WMU, 11-9, in the win, including eight shots on goal. Head goaltender Steven Tekesky made four saves during the day. Swiger is tied for fourth in the conference with three goals this season, including an average of 0.43 goals per game. Freshman Jesus De Vicente recorded a trio of assists over the season to sit tied for second in MAC, while Tekesky leads the league in shutouts (4) and shutouts per game (0.57). Akron is led by eighth-year head coach Jared Embick, who set an overall record 103-42-16 with the Zips since hiring in 2012. Embick led the team to their 20th regular-season MAC title. in 2019, while collecting The 2019 MAC Coach of the Year honors. Zips enter Wednesday’s contest with an overall score of 3-2-1 in 2021, including a 2-2-0 record in the league. In his first game since March 17 due to the program’s COVID-19 protocols, Akron fell 3-1 to northern Illinois on April 4. Tonny Temple scored the only goal for the Zips in the 85th minute to avoid the shutout. Temple and Diogo Pacheco punctuate the team with a pair of goals and four points over the year, while six different Zips have scored this season. Pacheco has also recorded 12 shots, putting six of them on goal, in six games this year to sit second in the MAC in shots per game (2.40). Will Meyer leads the Zips on goal this season, recording 10 saves and one shutout this year.







