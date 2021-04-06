Fashion
Rapper Lil Gnar Supports Independent Music With Fashion
A year ago, rapper Lil Uzi Vert bought a Bugatti and a chrome Rolex for his birthday. In an Instagram video, Uzi folded the watch up, flipping it over in his fingers to let it catch the light. A promising Atlanta rapper and fashion entrepreneur named Lil Gnar loved the watch. But instead of just admiring him, Gnar DMd Uzi on Instagram, to let him know the watch was sick. Uzi responded immediately. Now the two rappers are friends and colleagues.
At the time, Gnar was 23 and signed to 10K projects, an independent label based in Los Angeles, which features artists like Trippie Redd and Iann Dior. He liked the label quite well, but after befriending Uzi, he realized he could build high profile relationships in the industry on his own. He left 10K Projects and started releasing music independently.
I’m not averse to all record deals, but at some point they take the majority of my music’s money without providing any connections, says Gnar. When I first signed on I was misled. I thought they would put me in touch with other artists, but everything I thought was going to happen didn’t happen.
Gnars’ story reflects many trends among young artists, especially those coming out of hip-hop: fame can come quickly, labels no longer represent the promise of fame, and social media is often a more effective medium. to find connections with industry and an audience. To ensure that artistic production is economically feasible, many of these young artists supplement their musical income with other entrepreneurial initiatives. For Gnar, that means channeling his love for skate culture and fashion into his brand. Gnarcotic.
Gnar actually started designing before producing music. He grew up on the east side of Atlanta and fell in love with the skate culture after Pharrell Williams released his Ice Cream Skate Video. He admired artists like Tyler, the designer, who infused his visual brand with a youthful street style. But there weren’t too many kids in East Atlanta who thought skating was cool, it was a hobby for white kids. Other kids started calling him gnarled, in reference to his identity as a skater, which led to the name Lil Gnar.
By his late teens, Gnar knew he wanted to turn his love for street culture into a business. But the closest screen printing shop was on the other side of town, and he had no money or a car. Hed carries boxes of clothes on the bus, MARTA, another train, and for a mile walk, just to get to the store. Fortunately, his persistence paid off. Artists like Billie Eilish and Juice Wrld sported his designs and he made enough money to take a break and make music.
Gnar says he likes both companies the same. It works as my music is backed up by the clothes, but I like both, he says. “I love creating and it’s crazy to see someone in the real world wearing something that I’ve designed. It’s crazier than seeing someone listen to my song.
He released music on Soundcloud and was quickly ripped off by 10K Projects at age 23. He only stayed with the label for a year before leaving, and recently turned 25. Like many young artists working in the Soundcloud space, his journey to fame has been sped up by the streaming ecosystem. And like many young artists, his marketing strategy is social media, where he posts brightly colored photos featuring beautiful cars, stacks of tickets and meticulously planned outfits. Instagram is also where he announces upcoming singles. These days, Gnar is teasing singles for his upcoming album, Gnar Life 2. The latest single, Not the Same feat. Lil Skies, released April 2. Other tracks on the album will feature popular names like Iann Dior and Chief Keef.
Underneath the necessary hip-hop ethic, however, Gnar is a skinny kid from eastern Atlanta who dances with his feet firmly planted and just wants to make art for a living. He is measured and knowledgeable in business. He does not work on two projects at the same time, to ensure sufficient concentration.
Gnar advises his peers, who also hope to make money by doing creative work, to trust their instincts. People are listening of a psychic nature: almost always your initial feeling is right, he says. Trust your instincts and you’ll make the right decision most of the time.
