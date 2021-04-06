Hoka One One Mach 4 running shoe review and wear test

Welcome to MH Certified, where Men’s Health puts its seal of approval on the best products you need to look, feel and live better than ever.

The Hoka One One Mach 4 is a running shoe designed for long training runs and fast sessions, with elastic foam and a unique elongated heel shape.

The Mach 4 uses some of the aspects of Hoka One One’s high-performance models, without the tech features that would make them inaccessible to more casual runners.

The shoes are also very beautiful and many people noticed them during the testing process.

JUST EVERY TIME I have a new pair of shoes tested for an exam, take a photo to share on my Instagram story.

This happens on a fairly consistent basis. I have run in almost every brand under the sun now – I have many thoughts on all kinds of shoe trends, don’t make the mistake of asking me anything about shoes – so when my followers respond particularly well to a certain pair, I take note. This is what happened when I posted a new pic of Hoka One One’s latest road shoe, the Mach 4. A few people immediately hit me with the reaction 🔥, and others jumped in. in my DMs to say they liked the look or to ask how the shoes perform on the road.

At that time, I did not have an answer to this question. But now, after half a dozen workouts around my typical classes, I can say this: The Mach 4 performs as well as it looks.

The Mach 4 is positioned as a work shoe that you can wear for every type of run, with a blend of foam for an elastic and comfortable ride. The shoes are deceptively light once you put them on, and the mesh upper provides good support, avoiding the overly stretchy trap of using a knit uppers in performance running shoes.

I tested the clean “Blue Fog / Fiesta” colourway, which looks more like a vivid gray and crimson IRL, an understated alternative to the overly garish neon runners that thankfully seem to be gradually fading out of fashion.

The Mach 4 is all in the heel

If you’re familiar with Hoka’s other models, you’ll see some familiar design aspects in the Mach 4: the generous foam stack, the subtle rocker shape, and, more tellingly, the elongated heel, which shows up in more kicks from the mark lately.

This protrusion isn’t as dramatic as the Clifton Edge (which I love) or, thankfully, the downhill-focused TenNine (which I thought was a prank when the massive-soled monstrosities arrived at my desk to test out. ), but the Mach Heel of 4 is a statement nonetheless. The construction, which aims to lessen the impact of the foot hitting the ground and smooth the heel-toe transition of each step, is not just a novelty or a technical specification intended for high-performance models (the Carbon X2 also adds a subtly elongated heel in design); Hoka makes this shape one of its standard features, such as the maximalist foam stacks that have made the company famous among runners.

When you put the shoes on the road, the Mach 4’s elongated heel makes it feel like more than just a touch of design. I have a fairly conventional stride and feel like the shape of the sole allows me to hit a groove in my run and stick to it without too much conscious effort other than getting my footing for the next one. step. The feel isn’t entirely different from the area I’m in when wearing a pair of carbon plate shoes, especially Hoka’s Carbon X2, given their common design specs. The carbon plate skates are specially designed to propel you forward and maintain your ideal gait with minimal energy expenditure.

The Mach 4’s ride provides great balance, which I described to a friend as cushy and springy, but not too soft that I felt like my foot was sinking into the road or too propulsive that I was. felt out of control.

Mach 4 for everyone

Speaking of the Carbon X2, the Mach 4 feels like a slightly streamlined version of Hoka’s more recent running shoes, minus the carbon plates and a bit of foam. The company calls it explicitly in the product description Mach 4 (“built on Rocket X and Carbon X inspired themes” is the official line), so it makes no sense to think of the Mach 4 as a shoe. high level training. to associate with the super running shoe of the Carbon X2. Brooks, Nike, and Saucony all have similar hierarchies in their running shoe lines, so it makes sense for Hoka to follow suit with a multiple shoe solution for your next PR.

But to me, the Mach 4 feels more versatile than any of the aforementioned highly tuned training models, or even a carbon plate shoe. The level of comfort in wearing them is one of them, while the eye-catching look is another aspect. I laced up the Mach 4 for a relaxed outdoor get-together paired with corduroys and a Pendleton sweater and received a lot of comments about the kicks, again surprising me how drawn people are to it. them.

I would never wear a carbon plate shoe outside of a high speed workout or race day – partly because they don’t always feel right when walking, partly because of their limited lifespan, and in part because they just don’t look good. with everything but sportswear, then enter a Mach 4 lifestyle.

This line makes the Mach 4 a great entry point for casual runners looking to improve their game, especially if they’re not ready to have a shoe dedicated solely to training. Carbon plate shoes are a breakthrough for serious athletes and a big investment, in terms of cost; I tend to think of them as professional level tools rather than a fashion accessory. With the Mach 4, you get some of the design cues that made these shoes a must have for serious runners, without the high-end specs that make them inaccessible to the layman and unbearable outside of training. They also cost a little less, which anyone can appreciate.

Overall, the Mach 4 stands out as a solidly reliable racer that you can wear on the road or with your favorite outfit. You’ll turn heads in both settings and your feet will feel great when you do.

