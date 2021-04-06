Building legacies and creating icons in fashion and beauty





British Vogue May 2021 Covers Photo: Mikael jansson Long before she became a world famous actress, something was taken from the woman we have long known as Thandie Newtonthe W. on her behalf. It started when she was in school and continued when her name was misspelled in the credits of her first role, Flirtation; now she got it back. It’s my name. It’s always been my name. I’m taking back what’s mine, she said recently Glamor magazine. Of Beloved at Impossible mission at Westworld, Newton has blessed screens with grace, aplomb, and powerful talent for decades, and has also been on the cover of British Vogue. This can. There, she also reflects on the recovery of her name, correctly spelled Thandiwe, and its meaning, legacy and history behind the downfall of W. The common thread of the British Vogues The May edition is a legacy, and Newton adorns not one, but two covers. Subscribers cover finds her bathed in red light and delicately perched on a stool, wearing a sparkling bow top and ruffled miniskirt from Isabel Marant and a pair of delicately woven hoops from Messika. Her long nails and long hair are styled to complement the smoky and sultry feel of the shoot. Another moment worthy of a legacy? Newton is the first to wear Kim Joness debuts in Fendi couture collection on the cover. The black silk cady evening gown features a beaded embroidered bodice, macram sleeves and micro-beaded detailing around the waist. The side panels of the dress feature tiny bouquets inspired by the women of the past that inspired the Fendis Spring / Summer 2021 haute couture collection. Newton reflects on her acting background and the psychological toll it took on her as a young black woman in the industry. She explains that she got her start in dance, often looked beyond and ignored by her peers and instructors because of her skin, but after a back injury derailed her career, Newton moved on to theater. I couldn’t wait to get away from myself, really, I had such low self-esteem. Playing was where I felt whole, she expressed. After struggling for four years in an early and abusive relationship with Australian director John Duigan, recovering from an eating disorder and while continuing to act and earn a degree, Newton has found his light and voice again. In addition to becoming a leading actress and mother, Newton has earned the iconic moniker and continues to build her legacy as a persistent force against sexual harassment and abuse in Hollywood. Before the #metoo movement and Times Up, she challenged the great wall of silence around sexual violence in the industry and beyond. His daughter, Nico, has been acting for four years, and recently won the head of Disney. Dumbo. I’ve been to every photoshoot with her, Newton said.[Si]there was a problem with a photographer, if there was any inappropriate language I was on it, I didn’t care what other people thought.[I}ftherewasanissuewithaphotographeriftherewasinappropriatelanguageIwasonitdidntgiveafuckwhatanyonethought[I}ftherewasanissuewithaphotographeriftherewasinappropriatelanguageIwasonitdidntgiveafuckwhatanyonethought

