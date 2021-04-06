Freedom is no longer in fashion in the Iowa Legislature





Good ideas left for dead in Des Moines after funnel deadline

The flag of the state of Iowa. (Rebecca F. Miller / The Gazette) Last week was the second funnel deadline of the 2021 legislative session, which is part of an annual schedule intended to dump bills that are not progressing. With few exceptions, the Legislative Assembly will only consider bills that have received approval from one chamber as well as from a standing committee of the other chamber. That means we can say a good riddance to some of lawmakers’ worst ideas this year, but also a reluctant farewell to some of their good ones. Republicans controlling the Iowa legislature have an unstable relationship with personal freedom. They are libertarians one day and statist nannies the next. They drop several pro-freedom bills. Marijuana: A bill reducing the penalties for first possession of small amounts of marijuana would save the correctional system $ 1 million per year and reduce disproportionate contact of minorities with the police, according to legislative analysts. A majority of Iowans Support Fully legal marijuana, but Iowa maintains some of the toughest drug ban laws in the country. Felon Vote: Iowa is one of the few states that does not have a law to automatically restore criminals to the right to vote after serving their sentence. Gov. Kim Reynolds signed an executive order to this effect last year, but without a law or constitutional amendment, he could easily be removed by a future governor. Lawmakers this year failed to pass two measures that would restore right to vote of criminals. Birth control: Hormonal contraceptives are relatively safe but still subject to unnecessary regulations, including requiring a doctor’s prescription, making family planning more expensive and less accessible for women in Iowa . A bill allowing over-the-counter birth control backed by the governor but opposed by influential conservative social groups remains inactive in the legislature. Gambling: Iowa’s old dusty gambling restrictions received a new coat of paint when the legislature legalized sports betting in 2019, but the state is unlikely to develop that success this year. Lawmakers are ready to reject bills to legalize betting on sports and deregulate card tournaments hosted by veterans organizations. Surveillance: Automated traffic enforcement has become an ongoing issue in the Iowa Legislature, lawmakers repeatedly raise it and repeatedly fail to adopt meaningful measures to protect the public from violations of the law. privacy and due process. A bill ban most traffic surveillance cameras has been dropped in Des Moines. These proposals could theoretically be resuscitated by legislative leaders or be linked to other issues as the adjournment of the session approaches. But for now, they are among more than three dozen banknotes killed by the funnel, according to a list compiled by The Gazettes Rod Boshart. Some good bills remain eligible for debate, as well as a long list of bad ones. The exceptional anti-freedom agenda of the Iowa legislatures includes measures to limit abortion rights, eliminate consumer choice at fuel pumps, impose exorbitant taxes on tobacco pipes, and strengthen or create new penal sanctions. The majority party claims to favor freedom and limited government. Just make sure you don’t smoke a joint, buy contraceptives online, or play too many games of poker at your local American Legion. [email protected]; (319) 339-3156







