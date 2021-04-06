Helping consumers trade fast fashion for sustainable and sustainable luxury goods

Researchers at Columbia University and Georgetown University published a new paper in the Marketing Journal which examines how consumers can adopt a sustainable consumer lifestyle by purchasing high-end and luxury sustainable products.

The study, to appear in the Marketing Journal, is titled “Buy Less, Buy Luxury: Understanding and Overcoming Product Sustainability Neglect for Sustainable Consumption” and is written by Jennifer Sun, Silvia Bellezza and Neeru Paharia.

What do luxury and sustainable products have in common? Luxury products have a unique and durable characteristic that gives them a longer lifespan than lower end products.

Sustainable consumption is on the rise with all consumers. However, younger Millennials and Gen Z consumers have expressed a greater desire to embrace sustainability. Several trends have emerged that signal such an inclination, such as ‘buy less, buy better’ and ‘slow fashion’, as evidenced by the trend of celebrities wearing identical outfits at multiple awards ceremonies. Consumers who advocate such lifestyles strive to buy fewer high-end products that will last longer rather than many cheap products that will quickly be thrown away. However, these trends and movements still represent niche segments as high-priced products do not fit the stereotype of sustainable consumption typically associated with restraint and moderation.

Fast-fashion retailers such as H&M and Zara have enabled consumers to purchase disposable clothing and accessories, contributing to a 36% decrease in the average number of times an item is worn compared to 15 years ago. While fast fashion provides consumers with access to fashionable, albeit short-lived, clothing at affordable prices, it also comes with high environmental costs. Indeed, the fashion industry has become one of the biggest polluters, contributing 10% of global carbon emissions as well as 20% of global wastewater.

Sun states: “We propose that luxury products have a unique and enduring characteristic of being durable, which includes being durable and timeless in style, which allows them to have a longer life than low-cost products. range. Focusing on the clothing and accessories industries, we find that high-end products can be more durable than mass market products. “

Yet why do consumers have such a hard time seeing sustainability and luxury as compatible? Despite the sustainability of high-end products, sustainable luxury can be a paradoxical concept for consumers as many of them overlook the sustainability inherent in luxury products. Typical consumers prefer to buy more mass-market products instead of fewer high-end items. “This is due to the neglect of product durability, a failure to take product life into account, even though durability is an important attribute of the product that consumers really appreciate,” Bellezza explains. How can marketers help consumers focus on sustainability? Researchers claim that when the sustainable nature of high-end products is emphasized, consumers are more likely to overcome their neglect of sustainability and buy fewer high-end, but better-quality products.

While consumers can actively participate in the sustainability movement by selectively purchasing less sustainable products that last longer, businesses can also benefit from emphasizing product sustainability, an attractive and timely attribute that is directly linked to sustainable luxury. In fact, many high-end entrepreneurial brands, such as Pivotte, Everlane, and Cuyana, as well as more established high-end and luxury brands, such as Patagonia and Loro Piana, promote the use of high-quality materials and timeless styles that extend the longevity of their products.

Paharia states that “focusing on the sustainability aspect of sustainability can be an effective marketing strategy for premium brands to promote their products while helping consumers adopt more sustainable consumption practices. The focus on product sustainability can shape consumers’ real buying behavior while promoting a central attribute of luxury brands. “In fact, two notable campaigns that speak directly to these results include the” Buy Less, Ask For More “advertising “from Patagonia, which postulates that buying fewer and more sustainable Patagonia products is good for consumers and the environment, as well as the iconic” Generations “of Patek Philippe,” which suggests that the brand’s watches should be so durable and timeless that consumers are content to take care of for the next generation. Premium product brands can focus on the sustainability of their products to help consumers overcome neglect of product sustainability and encourage them to buy fewer, better quality products for a more sustainable future.

The full article and the author’s contact details are available at: https: / / do I. org / ten. 1177 / 0022242921993172

###

About Marketing Journal

the Marketing Journal develops and disseminates knowledge on real-world marketing issues useful to academics, educators, managers, policy makers, consumers and other stakeholders in society around the world. Published by the American Marketing Association since its founding in 1936, JM has played an important role in shaping the content and boundaries of the marketing discipline. Christine Moorman (T. Austin Finch, Senior Professor of Business Administration at the Fuqua School of Business, Duke University) is currently Editor-in-Chief.

https: / / www. But. org / etc.

About the American Marketing Association (AMA)