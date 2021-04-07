Unprecedented prices on the Dress For Success pop-up sale – Boca Raton’s most trusted source of information





Boca Raton, FL Tons of clothing, lightly worn or in perfect condition, is generously donated to Dress for Success Palm Beaches (DFSPB). However, not all of the items meet the criteria as a suitable place to work for organization-assisted job search clients. It was this outpouring of their donor largesse, coupled with a windfall from the COVID lockdown closet cleaning wave, that resulted in a spring edition of the Shop for Success pop-up sale, from Thursday April 15 to Sunday. April 18. is held at the Dress for Success store, 2459 South Congress Avenue, 2nd floor. Some of the most popular fashion brands Ann Taylor, Banana Republic, Chicos, J Crew, Talbots, and White House / Black Market, to name a few, can be found at insanely low prices: $ 15 for them. coats, jackets and suits; $ 10 for dresses; and $ 5 for skirts, shorts, tops, sportswear, scarves and belts. The shoes cost $ 10, with a free offer with the purchase of a pair. The scholarships are also $ 10. When it comes to jewelry, shoppers can wrap a small bag with their picks, filling it to the brim for just $ 20. For those who prefer high-end labels like Coach, Eileen Fisher, Lafayette 148, Lilly Pulitzer, Michael Kors, and Theory, the items cost $ 25. All proceeds go to DFSPB’s employment preparation programs and services that are informed by its mission to empower women to achieve economic independence. Applying prescribed COVID protocols, the DFSPB only schedules buyers by appointment during the four days of the sale. Thursday will be a paid affair, $ 25 per person, exclusively for those who want the first chance at winning the best deals. There is no charge for the remaining three days. Each day, 12 guests will be accommodated for a 75-minute shopping spree starting at 10:00 am, with the last meeting at 5:30 pm. A 15-minute interval between appointments allows for disinfection and sanitation. On Sundays, the public will be able to shop until 4:00 p.m., the last two periods being reserved for DFSPB customers, past and present. To book a shopping appointment, go to https://bit.ly/ShopforSuccess2021 For more information, visit https://www.dressforsuccesspb.org/. About Dress for Success Dress for Success is an international non-profit organization that empowers women to gain economic independence by providing them with a support network, professional clothing and development tools to help women thrive in the workplace and in life. Since its launch in 1997, Dress for Success has had 145 offices in 25 countries. To date, Dress for Success has helped over a million women become empowered. Local affiliate Dress for Success Palm Beaches opened in April 2010 to serve a community with a 20.9% female poverty rate, and during that time has helped nearly 6,000 women through classes. preparation for employment and its babysitting program.







