Luxury resale store with vintage treasures unbutton Austin’s first store





Many traditional retailers are leveraging online shopping to attract e-commerce oriented customers. RealReal, an online marketplace for luxury consignment products, has gone to the opposite aisle. On April 2, The RealReal opened its first physical location in Texas at Domain Northside in North Austin. It is the company’s 10th physical store in the United States the3,050 square foot storeaccepts and sells luxury consignment products, such as women’s and men’s ready-to-wear clothing, shoes, accessories, jewelry and watches, as well as home decor and art. Store hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. At the Austin store, shoppers can expect to find such treasures as: Chanel, Fendi, Gucci and Prada handbags.

Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Yeezy and Nike sneakers.

Vintage clothing from brands such as Missoni and Etro.

Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels and Tiffany jewelry.

Rolex Watches.

Unique items designed for Austin consumers. The neighborhood store will provide a one-stop-shop for Austinites to mark unique and coveted pieces, meet with our experts, receive free item reviews, drop shipments and get repairs or modifications, says Lindsey Thomason, RealReal Store Manager in Austin. Plus, you can expect to find all of the elements that make Austin buzz with art, music, and the outdoors come to life in space. Sasha Skoda, head of women’s merchandising at The RealReal, says women shopping at the Austin store will detect a vintage vibe. With Austin being such a mecca for vintage, feel good with a wide assortment of vintage clothing and handbags in store, especially the coveted pieces from the 90s and early 2000s, think from vintage Fendi baguettes to Valentino blouses. colorful, says Skoda. For men, the Austin store can be considered a streetwear lover’s paradise. Considering Austin’s vibrant arts and culture scene, along with its large millennial and Gen Z population, offer a wide assortment of streetwear in expressive patterns balanced with modern designer fashion, tie-up hoodies. dye to classic jackets and vests, says Mayank Hajela, head of men’s merchandising at The RealReal. And for the city’s tech and academic crowds, stock the store well with our favorite tech gear and utility accessories. Founded in 2011, The RealReal promotes itself as the world’s largest marketplace for authenticated luxury resale products. It has over 20 million members. Last year, the San Francisco-based company racked up$ 298 million in revenue.







