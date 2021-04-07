Viking baseball is convincingly sweeping Minnesota Duluth

DULUTH, Minnesota – The Augustana baseball team won their fourth and fifth straight games with a sweep Tuesday afternoon at the Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs. The Vikings drop to 15-4 overall and 11-4 in the NSIC. The Vikings won Game 1 10-2 and Game 2 13-4.

First game

Senior left Koby Bishop got the start for the Vikings in Game 1 and went the distance in the matter of seven innings. Bishop allowed just two runs on seven hits throughout the game and struck out eight Duluth batters. He’s down to 3-1 this season with 29 strikeouts in 21.2 innings pitched.

Augustana scored in five of seven innings in Game 1 and landed two in the top of the first.

Sophomore Voltigeur Carter howell took stroke-by-stroke to start the game, stole one base and advanced to third when the senior outfielder Riley johnson hit on an error. After a wild throw marked Howell, Johnson came in for the 2-0 lead on an RBI single from main player Chrisitan Kuzemka.

Top of the second, Howell smoked an RBI brace for a 3-0 Viking lead. The Bulldogs quickly recovered that point with a single RBI late in the third before Augustana took control with a frame of four in the fourth inning.

Up 3-1 in the fourth junior receiver Will Olson was hit by a field and a junior outfielder Jaxon Rosencranz single to set the table. With two outs and Olson and Rosencranz in scoring position, Howell made a left field single to lead into the two points and push the lead to 5-1. After a Howell steal at second base, junior infielder Jordan barts led him with a single and advanced to second on the pitch. Johnson then selected Barth for the 7-1 lead.

In the top of the fifth, second utility man Tony Lanier drove in a race with the choice of a defender. After Kuzemka’s first home run in the seventh inning, Lanier scored the last point for Augustana on choosing a defender to push the lead to 10-1.

Duluth scratched a run in the seventh, before Bishop put the finishing touches to the 10-2 victory.

Offensively, Kuzemka and Howell paced the Vikings with three hits each. Kuzemka scored twice and drove in two with the aforementioned homerun while Howell doubled up, scored twice, drove in threes and stole two sacks.

Barth and Rosencranz also counted multi-hit matches while Johnson (who also stole two goals), Olson and Lanier finished with one stroke apiece.

Second part

Kuzemka and Howell remained searing at home plate in Game 2, leading the way in an 18-hit, 13-point explosion for the Vikings.

Down 1-0 at the start of second, second year Mitch stroh tied things up with a double RBI on the left field line. After scoring in the second and third innings, the Bulldogs took a 4-1 lead over the Vikings, a lead that evaporated fairly quickly, starting early in the fourth.

After Kuzemka walked and stole second place, Lanier smoked an RBI brace down the center-right to cut the lead in half. Lanier later came on to score on an RBI groundout from Stroh to make the score 4-3 in Duluth’s favor.

In the top half of the fifth, Barth and Johnson reached second and third base on a sloppy Bulldog defense. Senior shortstop Sam Baier then equalized the game with a double at center field. Baier and Johnson started scoring from a Kuzemka RBI single, giving the Vikings a 6-4 lead, which they wouldn’t give up the rest of the game.

After a single Lanier, first year receiver Drey dirksen doubled for Viking’s fourth forehand, leading to Kuzemka and Lanier and pushing the lead to 8-4. Howell passed Dirksen later in the set for the sixth run from the frame and a 9-4 Viking lead.

Until 9-4 at the start of the sixth, Biaer led the set with a triple and came in to score on an RBI single from Kuzemka. Kuzemka then scored in a sacrifice stolen off Stroh, his third RBI of the day.

Up 11-4 from the top of the seventh, Howell doubled the straight field line followed by a single Baier. The two came to score on a two-run RBI triple from Johnson’s start, moving the score to 13-4 which was the final.

In total, the Vikings had 18 hits: three on bats from Kuzemka, Howell and Johnson, two each from Lanier, Baier and Dirksen and one each from Barth, Stroh and a first-year infielder. Max Mosser .

On the mound, junior right-handed Evan furst took the win with 1.2 innings of scoreless relief. First year right-hander Caleb’s Crown also threw 1.2 scoreless while Lanier and the junior right-hander Thomas bruss threw aimless frames to close the game.

next

The Vikings face the UMary Marauders this weekend in a three-game series. Saturday’s doubles match starts at 1:30 p.m. while Sunday’s match starts at noon.

– GoAugie.com –