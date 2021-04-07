Fashion
Viking baseball is convincingly sweeping Minnesota Duluth
DULUTH, Minnesota – The Augustana baseball team won their fourth and fifth straight games with a sweep Tuesday afternoon at the Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs. The Vikings drop to 15-4 overall and 11-4 in the NSIC. The Vikings won Game 1 10-2 and Game 2 13-4.
First game
Senior left Koby Bishop got the start for the Vikings in Game 1 and went the distance in the matter of seven innings. Bishop allowed just two runs on seven hits throughout the game and struck out eight Duluth batters. He’s down to 3-1 this season with 29 strikeouts in 21.2 innings pitched.
Augustana scored in five of seven innings in Game 1 and landed two in the top of the first.
Sophomore Voltigeur Carter howell took stroke-by-stroke to start the game, stole one base and advanced to third when the senior outfielder Riley johnson hit on an error. After a wild throw marked Howell, Johnson came in for the 2-0 lead on an RBI single from main player Chrisitan Kuzemka.
Top of the second, Howell smoked an RBI brace for a 3-0 Viking lead. The Bulldogs quickly recovered that point with a single RBI late in the third before Augustana took control with a frame of four in the fourth inning.
Up 3-1 in the fourth junior receiver Will Olson was hit by a field and a junior outfielder Jaxon Rosencranz single to set the table. With two outs and Olson and Rosencranz in scoring position, Howell made a left field single to lead into the two points and push the lead to 5-1. After a Howell steal at second base, junior infielder Jordan barts led him with a single and advanced to second on the pitch. Johnson then selected Barth for the 7-1 lead.
In the top of the fifth, second utility man Tony Lanier drove in a race with the choice of a defender. After Kuzemka’s first home run in the seventh inning, Lanier scored the last point for Augustana on choosing a defender to push the lead to 10-1.
Duluth scratched a run in the seventh, before Bishop put the finishing touches to the 10-2 victory.
Offensively, Kuzemka and Howell paced the Vikings with three hits each. Kuzemka scored twice and drove in two with the aforementioned homerun while Howell doubled up, scored twice, drove in threes and stole two sacks.
Barth and Rosencranz also counted multi-hit matches while Johnson (who also stole two goals), Olson and Lanier finished with one stroke apiece.
Second part
Kuzemka and Howell remained searing at home plate in Game 2, leading the way in an 18-hit, 13-point explosion for the Vikings.
Down 1-0 at the start of second, second year Mitch stroh tied things up with a double RBI on the left field line. After scoring in the second and third innings, the Bulldogs took a 4-1 lead over the Vikings, a lead that evaporated fairly quickly, starting early in the fourth.
After Kuzemka walked and stole second place, Lanier smoked an RBI brace down the center-right to cut the lead in half. Lanier later came on to score on an RBI groundout from Stroh to make the score 4-3 in Duluth’s favor.
In the top half of the fifth, Barth and Johnson reached second and third base on a sloppy Bulldog defense. Senior shortstop Sam Baier then equalized the game with a double at center field. Baier and Johnson started scoring from a Kuzemka RBI single, giving the Vikings a 6-4 lead, which they wouldn’t give up the rest of the game.
After a single Lanier, first year receiver Drey dirksen doubled for Viking’s fourth forehand, leading to Kuzemka and Lanier and pushing the lead to 8-4. Howell passed Dirksen later in the set for the sixth run from the frame and a 9-4 Viking lead.
Until 9-4 at the start of the sixth, Biaer led the set with a triple and came in to score on an RBI single from Kuzemka. Kuzemka then scored in a sacrifice stolen off Stroh, his third RBI of the day.
Up 11-4 from the top of the seventh, Howell doubled the straight field line followed by a single Baier. The two came to score on a two-run RBI triple from Johnson’s start, moving the score to 13-4 which was the final.
In total, the Vikings had 18 hits: three on bats from Kuzemka, Howell and Johnson, two each from Lanier, Baier and Dirksen and one each from Barth, Stroh and a first-year infielder. Max Mosser.
On the mound, junior right-handed Evan furst took the win with 1.2 innings of scoreless relief. First year right-hander Caleb’s Crown also threw 1.2 scoreless while Lanier and the junior right-hander Thomas bruss threw aimless frames to close the game.
next
The Vikings face the UMary Marauders this weekend in a three-game series. Saturday’s doubles match starts at 1:30 p.m. while Sunday’s match starts at noon.
– GoAugie.com –
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]