Hunter, J. Crew, Sperry and more

Now that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has given the green light to people fully vaccinated against Covid-19 currently over 62 million Americans to travel freely across the United States, some may want to update their guard – dress to prepare for potential rain. Rain boots can help you avoid walking around with uncomfortable wet shoes in rainy weather, even when you have an umbrella handy. And now that spring is finally here, maybe it’s time to officially hang those snow boots up and switch to gear more suited to the weather conditions.

If you are looking to commit to a new pair of rain boots while saving time and money in the process, we have compiled the best deals on rain boots for women, men and kids to buy right now.

Related

Best Rain Boot Deals

J.Crew Chelsea Rain Boots

These black Chelsea-style rain boots from J.Crew are a stylish option if you want to stay dry without compromising on style. These ankle boots feature a 1 inch heel and padded insole, making them a comfortable alternative to tall rubber boots.

The Hunter rain boots are a classic among forward-thinking buyers, and for good reason: the original tall boots are made of waterproof rubber and feature a high-grip rubber outsole and polyester lining on the inside, so that they will keep your feet dry and comfortable. . Hunter also offers a short boot option, which sits just over 9 inches on the calf. The tall and short boots are available in a matte or glossy finish and come in over a dozen colors. The brand suggests wearing the boots with socks to avoid rubbing your skin against the rubber.

Based on the Duck Boot design, the Sperry Saltwater boots have a waterproof rubber bottom to protect them from the elements and a leather uppers for added style and flexibility. They’re roughly ankle-length and feature thick rawhide lacing, a cushioned sockliner, and a micro-fleece lining for cold weather insulation. These boots also include a side zipper for easy removal.

Related

Carter’s Kids’ Rain Boots

Featuring fun, kid-friendly designs, these rain boots from Carters are made from 100% water-resistant rubber and are lined with moisture-wicking cotton to ensure dry and comfortable feet. The boots are 7 inches high which is a plus size option for kids. Carters also offers various raincoats to match the colorful designs of its children’s boots.

If you’re looking for a tall, shiny rain boot to add to your collection, consider the Heidi Rain Boot from Kamik. It features an 11 inch long shank, 1 inch heel and a glossy finish on its waterproof and fully recyclable rubber material. The boot is available in six different colors, ranging from sleek black to bright yellow.

These stylish slip-on ankle boots from London Fog come in printed patterns like leopard print, bold colors like yellow and tie-dye, and everyday solid colors like black and navy. Elastic inserts make it easy to put on and take off the shoe and a padded insole and cotton lining provide maximum comfort.

Related

These lightweight ankle-high boots are made from a waterproof and antimicrobial rubber material, which helps prevent the growth of fungi and bacteria. They are also machine washable, allowing some peace of mind when walking in the rain or mud. The men’s style is available in both black and green color; Totes recommends upgrading to the next full size if you are wearing a half size or have wide feet.

These gardening rain boots are a functional option if you’re looking to get some outdoor work done without ruining a pair of sneakers. They’re made from a 4-millimeter thick neoprene fabric, the same flexible material used to make wetsuits so they conform to your feet to prevent blisters and chafing. These shoes are lined with breathable mesh to wick away moisture and sweat, while the high-grip outsole prevents slipping and falling on smooth surfaces like tiles.

With six different designs to choose from, these rubber rain boots from Nomad Footwear can make a dark day a lot more fun. The tall boots feature a 12 inch shank height, non-slip rubber sole, and an adjustable side buckle. However, the brand only offers full sizes, so they suggest reducing the size if you are wearing a half size.

Related

The Nomad Footwears children’s rain boots are just as fun as the adult version, with ten different designs ranging from sharks and sloths to pirates and unicorns. With a shank approximately 8 inches high, these boots are tall enough to protect your child from splashes and also feature a non-slip sole for added safety. They also have side handles, making it easy for your child to put them on in a pinch.

These durable work boots feature a seamless, waterproof exterior and a cushioned sockliner that is removable and washable and provides heel and arch support for everyday wear. Depending on the brand, the outer material of the boot is durable enough to resist degradation caused by harsh organic chemicals found in the poultry, fish processing and petrochemical industries. These boots also feature a steel toe that protects the foot from falling objects and an open-patterned outsole that self-cleans liquids and debris.

BOBS Rain Check Boots

Made from a smooth and flexible rubber material, these Sketchers BOBS rain boots are a low mid-calf option to consider. They have the qualities typical of a classic rain boot, including waterproof material, a soft fabric lining and rubber traction soles to reduce slippage. BOBS rain boots are also available in a variety of designs, from colorful and tie-dye hearts to lively dogs and cats.

Related

Learn about the latest guides and recommendations from NBC News Shopping and download the NBC News app for comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.