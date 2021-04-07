Josie and the Pussycats costume designer Leesa Evans on film fashion, 20 years later

When Josie and the Pussycats, written and directed by Harry Elfont and Deborah Kaplan and starring It Girls’ first daughters Rachael Leigh Cook, Tara Reid and Rosario Dawson, was released in 2001, it bombed at the box office and received mixed reviews. With its sharp satire of pop celebrity and exaggerated aesthetic, the comic-based film was both ahead of its time and a perfect document of a specific moment just before the record industry imploded and let the Internet take over.

Today, 20 years after the films were released, it has developed a cult following both millennials who saw it when it was released and Gen Z who weren’t even born when it was released. The costume in the film is one of its most memorable elements: the actors wear gloriously flashy ensembles, and their journey from the garage band to the pop sensation can be followed by the evolution of their increasingly wardrobe. more maximalist.

Costume designer Leesa evans gave the film an unforgettable visual sense of humor and fashion inspiration that can be directly attributed to some of today’s fashion trends on social media. In addition to working on Josie and the Pussycats, Evans helped on Distraught and costumed American pie and a number of films by Judd Apatow and Paul Feig, among others. In short, she is a pro of contemporary comedy.

I found a unique opportunity to raise the bar for what comic fashion could be designed. Like, comedy is about funny, costumes have to be funny, acting has to be funny, Evans tells NYLON. But what I did achieve was to create more drama and fashion reality in the costumes, sometimes balancing the comedy in a really good way.

To celebrate the film’s anniversary, we spoke to the costume designer about her fabulously daring job and how it holds up two decades later.

Columbia TriStar / Moviepix / Getty Images

The costumes gave a nod to the original Pussycats.

Evans was already familiar with the Josie and the Pussycats comics and the Saturday morning cartoons that the movie was based on. I loved them when I was younger. I thought they were so cool and I was definitely inspired by my childhood, she says. I wanted to hit this note for people like me who loved growing up and giving it new life for people who didn’t know Josie and the Pussycats, as there is actually a way to incorporate cat ears into your outfit and it looks cool . When it came to costuming Rachael Leigh Cooks Josie, the designer used a lot of animal prints, just to give a nod to the original Pussycat fashion.

The satire of movies about product placement and branding would still resonate today.

As soon as Evans found out, there would be a Josie and the Pussycats film, she was determined to be a part of it. I didn’t know Harry Elfont and Deborah Kaplan, but I knew I wanted to make the movie. I had friends who knew them and said, please get me an interview; I have to make this movie, remembers Evans. I walked into the room and within the first 15 minutes I became very good friends with them. It was so much fun working together. Every idea was tossed back and forth and we found a fun way to express the comic book themes in the big picture. Deb and Harry are still my very good friends.

Evans and his collaborators always watch the film with a lot of affection: it’s such a fun project to do together, and I’ve heard from so many people how much they love the film. To hear that 20 years later is pretty cool. If it came out now, it would be a huge success. Much of the film satire is prescient about the proliferation of product placement and the importance of branding. As Evans says, Deb and Harry have written a truly modern history of our destination, and we just didn’t know how much we really got into that.

Shane Harvey / Universal Studios

The Parker Poseys wild wardrobe was inspired by avant-garde fashion.

As the CEO of sneaky label Fiona, Parker Posey wears a variety of extravagant outfits that are both high fashion and caricature. Evans drew on her own in-depth knowledge of the fashion industry: I have all of these amazing avant-garde fashion books that I’ve collected over the years. I see fashion as art, and I thought her character was wearing things so artistic that they almost couldn’t be worn as a street style, like you would see in a museum or in a final parade, each one of her outfits is like that. I was thinking of things that would have that avant-garde, haute couture element with equal parts of whimsy and a sense of the ridiculous.

The designer also drew other visual references from decades past. There is a 70s influence in the movie from the start of the cartoon, but I also used a lot of elements from the 50s, especially in his costumes. The 1950s had that unmistakably beautiful classic elegance. I thought that would be a good balance for his crazy avant-garde costumes.

It was important to give the group a cohesive look while maintaining an individual sense of style for each of the tracks.

Because the girls were best friends and they were part of a group, it gave us a lot more opportunities to coordinate their looks. Normally I always lean into that a bit in terms of color, says Evans. Often people are afraid of having two actors in the same scene dressed in red. But for me the best case is the tone on tone color so I want two people to be red, one red and one burgundy. I do this in most movies. In this movie, I doubled down on it.

When it came to disguising the group, it was about finding the shapes that captured who they were, Evans says. In the case of the Tara Reids characters, her whole thing was tripping, so there was this idea of ​​Oh, her pants are so low! But somehow they stay! Her tops appear to have just a small piece of duct tape. She had a free spirit and there was nothing in her clothes that interfered with her experience. It was sort of who I am, and only certain clothes say that.

Throughout the film, Josie addresses the challenges of growing fame and being placed in the limelight, with a wardrobe change to match. Evans knew she had to keep it simple to begin with: in terms of Rachael Leigh Cooks’ character, there are certain forms that make her the no-frills girl who doesn’t want to overdo things. At first, she’s a T-shirt and jeans person, like a tomboy who wants equality between the girl group and the boy group. She’s just a cool girl who wants to be a great musician. Capturing her character early on isn’t overkill, it’s just effortless and just her. In Evans’ creative process, you find these adjectives and notes to anchor the character and you live in this world of what those personality traits are, and certain clothes really support those traits.

Getty Images / Hulton Archives / Getty Images

The iconic wardrobe from the start of the film was almost entirely custom made.

Given the films’ heightened style and focus on creating new trends, Evans made a point of not taking the costumes off the rack. I made about 90% of the clothes, she recalls. We were coming out of the ’90s grunge era and having things matched or fitted wasn’t as popular. The wider legged pants and low rise weren’t included, so I had to create this look that also paid homage to the comics and the cartoon, but it just wasn’t there. So we settled in and made almost all the clothes. Judging by the vibrancy of the films, it’s obvious that Evans was ahead of the curve with his style.

Two decades later, the fashion for films remains exciting.

I come from a fashion background, so I’ve always wanted to bridge the gap between fashion and film, says Evans. Sometimes as a costume designer you really focus on the character, and fashion is too much for a character, she continues, but when it comes to the intensified world of Josie and the Pussycats, it was one of those rare opportunities where fashion could really run deep into the characters.

Evans brought all of his fashion knowledge to the movie to make things as authentic and stylish as possible: I was doing a lot of trend forecasting to really look at what would not only be popular a year from when we were shooting but in the future. , which would be a timeless look even in trends, she said. It delighted me at the time that we were discovering trends like these insanely low pants.

Looking back two decades later, Evans remarks, so many of these fashion elements are coming full circle so quickly. Twenty isn’t always that quick, but it’s quick in terms of that cyclical tone of fashion.