2021 Cosmo Loves Cheap Ruffle Amazon Dress Review

When I’m not lounging at home, wearing a hoodie and jogging pants, sometimes I get the motivation spark to go looking for cute clothes that aren’t just leggings and a crew neck. Focus on occasional. While my current style is just plain comfy and loose, I will say I love the feeling of sliding over a voluminous dress, adding a few accessories (if I’m feeling ambitious), and participating in a (socially distanced!) Activity. which is not just about me, myself and me.

A few weeks ago, I felt this spark and quickly set off in search of elegant pieces, where I found myself browsing the depths of Amazon’s extensive fashion section. (IYKYK, but just in case you don’t, Amazon is charge with a bunch of throats, affordable clothes and accessories.) From there I didn’t know much, I was stuck in a hole. A deep and fabulous hole that brought me to my new favorite dress and holy grail – “That I’ve been carrying a little ally all the time since it was delivered to my door. Read on for more details on why this dress is this.

Polka Dot Dress with Ruffles and V-Neck

He ticks all the boxes

It may sound too good to be true, but I’m serious. The polka dot design and emerald green color combo strike this sweet spot between subtle and bold. Its slight V-neckline and cropped hem fair the right amount of skin to wear on a night out, but still enough for a Zoom business meeting. Plus, the ruffle trim looks like an accessory in its own right! And because of that, I don’t have to worry about completing the look with jewelry or hair accessories. Oh, and this gem is also only $ 30. NBD.

It’s really very comfortable

The polyester fabric is so silky and the loose fit allows me to move and groove. If you are curious about sizing, FYI, I am a solid psychic. Although I’m warning you, this dress is a bit big as it’s more of a loose set. But you can easily give it a slim fit by throwing it a belt of your choice!

It’s super versatile

Did I mention that it looks great with any type of shoe? Chunky combat boots, white sneakers, strappy sandals … you name it. Whatever the occasion, whether it’s on the more casual side or making an appearance at a crazy event, you can pull this beauty off and dress her up with any shoe you think will fit.

He has pockets !!!

Ahem. You already know how essential this is, but if you need a refresher, then here: You. Can. Taken. Things. In. The!!!! OK, maybe nothing heavy, but you can certainly put your hands in it and then have a whirlwind for your friends, while proudly proclaiming that this $ 30 Amazon dress has pockets!

* Sigh * My friends. After living mostly in loungewear for over a year, it’s easy to assume that it always will be. And as the world slowly – and I mean Verrry slowly – start to open up again, I become optimistic about creating outfits and giving them the love they deserve. But 40s or no 40s, I’m gonna break this timeless beauty until I’m done with all my clothes.

Kelsey Mulvey is a freelance lifestyle journalist, covering shopping and deals for Marie Claire, Women’s Health and Men’s Health, among others.

