Heron Preston collaborates with Calvin Klein – WWD





NEW GIG DE HERON: Looks like Heron Preston, the artist, creative director, content creator and clothing designer, is collaborating with Calvin Klein. Preston hired a creative consulting firm for a spring 2021 collection called Heron Preston for Calvin Klein. It focuses on essentials like underwear, denim and Ts, reinterpreted by Heron and cut with obsessive precision. The collection is neutral and sustainable and will launch in the US on April 23 and select markets in Asia and Europe, with prices ranging from $ 138 to $ 298 for sweatshirts and hoodies, $ 36 to 88 $ for underwear and $ 185 to $ 225 for denim. “We have this idea of ​​working with different visionary and creative people to help tell a Calvin Klein story through the lens of their perspective or experience with the brand,” said Jacob Jordan, Global Chief Merchant, responsible for product strategy and new Product Ventures at Calvin Klein. “I see this project as the first step; it is a wake-up call for the brand, bringing us closer to our link with culture and creativity. It’s about forming interconnected partnerships that can help us tell our story in ways we might not be able to on our own. The company sent out an email invitation on Tuesday inviting the media to a digital preview hosted by Preston and Jordan on April 20. Born in San Francisco, Preston, who has collaborated with Kanye West and Virgil Abloh, launched his eponymous brand at Paris Fashion Week in 2017. He has also collaborated with brands such as Levi’s, Gap and Nike. Showing off his eponymous collection for women and men in January, Preston told WWD: “I position Heron Preston as raised workwear, and by default I have an audience of construction workers and real workers following. my work. I kind of see them as my athletes. And I listen to my athletes like Nike would listen to its athletes. “ Although Preston had to showcase his collection virtually rather than on the Parisian catwalks as he has done for the past three seasons, he said it allows him to explore new territories. “This year, it’s less is more in my approach. We were looking to create icons and not necessarily to introduce so much novelty. “ Less is more should work well at Calvin Klein. FOR MORE STORIES Heron Preston Male and Female Fall 2021 StockX Enters Personal Care With Moon and Heron Preston Collab







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos