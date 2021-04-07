Will fashion brands join the NFT cryptocurrency?





NFTs are the talk of the town. NFTs (non-fungible tokens) are a form of cryptocurrency, digital currency that can be used to buy and exchange services and goods. Non-Fungible are the key words here. Like BitCoin, NFTs are a one-of-a-kind cryptocurrency that doesn’t equal anything else. Is it any wonder then that NFTs are quickly making their way into the world of art, music and potentially fashion? Kings of Leon released their latest album as an all-digital NFT, already generating $ 2 million in cryptocurrency. Everything from physical and digital art, music videos, and yes, even an awesome LeBron James dunk was sold using NFT. Will fashion brands start experimenting with the latest form of digital currency? Gucci recently confirmed to Vogue Company that NFT products would soon be inevitable. It may be a wise decision. One of the advantages of NFTs is that they can assign a monetary value to goods that are difficult to value. Acclaimed artist Takashi Murakami is selling a pixel version of his famous flower design that will likely cost hundreds of thousands of dollars. This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. Smaller fashion brands have embraced NFTs, such as online luxury retailer Clothia, which auctions dresses in the cryptocurrency market. A pair of digital sneakers from virtual brand RTFKT Studios sold for $ 3.1 million. The virtual sneaker sold for 3.1 million RTFKT Studios Fashion brands could benefit from this type of creative thinking. The possibilities for monetizing distinctive prints, textiles and iconography are endless. It is if they are open to it. Established brands and their customers might be more likely to stick with using the currency tokens we all know and love; real money. Their mistrust is understandable, if in the near future NFTs dip dramatically in their popularity and their value depreciates, it will hurt the pockets of early investors. But the results of the pandemic have likely made NFTs more attractive. Many businesses have suffered financial losses over the past year. Before Murakami sold his flowers, he filed for bankruptcy for his business. Tapping into the booming NFT market opens up new sources of income that can reverse Murakami’s bankruptcy trend. Maybe fashion has been preparing from the start to enter the crypto-dollar world. Fashion shows have become distant due to Covid restrictions and digital design has become even more popular. Mugler’s SS21 show and Ferragamo’s virtual games campaign are just a few examples of how the industry has adapted to pandemic circumstances. This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. In other words, luxury brands are more online and therefore more NFT ready than ever. With NFTs, sketches, catwalks and anything intangible can become very profitable for brands. Luxury fashion brands seem to be aware of this, and there are rumors about how and when they will join the digital market. We echo Gucci when we say we think it’s only a matter of time.

