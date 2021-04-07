Kendall Jenner wears the same dress as Selena Gomez in De Una Vez





Drama, drama! Kendall jenner shared a photo on Twitter of her gorgeous Easter outfit on Sunday, April 4, and while it looked like a simple spring dress, the dress quickly put Twitter in a state of mind. The 24-year-old models’ pink Rodarte dress, which features puffed sleeves and a sweetheart neckline, happens to be the same Selena Gomez wore De Una Vez for her music video earlier in 2021. While the #twinning moment might have been a mere coincidence or just a form of flattery, Twitter fans began pinning the two stars against each other in an aggressive back-and-forth game of who the wore best. Selena Gomez’s fashion sense is superior and although you hate her she is essentially your inspiration, one person responded to Jenners’ post, probably pointing out that the two are no longer following each other on Instagram. Some were standing on Jenners’ side, with lots of gorgeous lines and lovely comments on the post. Things took a dramatic turn once again when Jenner stepped into the drama. She reposted a side-by-side meme of the two stars with the caption, Kendall Jenner pulling off that dress better than anyone. The founder of Tequila 818 captioned the retweet, had to take it home after filming. Although Jenners Tween has since been deleted, it’s safe to say that Selena Gomez fans were only too happy. An official fan account, Official Slenators, has been applauded. They reposted Jenners ‘original tweet adding the caption, stream #Revelacin, which is Gomezs’ Spanish EP. The history of dresses has a lot of twists and turns. While many fans have said that Gomez was the original or model for the Rodarte number, Jenner was actually the first to wear it. the keeping up with the Kardashians star modeled the floral dress for $ 2,645 for her photoshoot with Vogue China on Jan. 7, 2021. She then had to bring it home for Easter. Gomez wore the dress in her music video De Ana Vez, released on January 25, 2021. In the video, the Rare Beauty founder deliberately winked at Mexican painter Frida Kahlo. We wanted to have these connections, create this look and play with the amazing flowers like Frida did, but making it modern and cool for now, director Tania Verduzco told Vogue. The flowers on the dress, the hair and in the video are all related to this idea of ​​renewal. Hear the best Hollywood stars present their best tips and tricks on Glam Squad Confidential



