It’s a way to pay back – Albert Lea Tribune





The store offers more choices to the clothing scene in AL Last week, two local men officially opened a new store specializing in men’s clothing on Marshall Street in Albert Lea. The store, called Minnesota Fresh, has a mix of new men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing on the front of the store and vintage clothing and footwear on the back. Quinten Amos said he had always had a passion for clothes, but usually had to travel to the Twin Cities to get his clothes. He pitched the idea of ​​opening a clothing store to his friend Nicholas Reichl, and the two have been working in recent months to repair the building at 705 Marshall Street and open the store. The sign on the store qualifies the style as urban clothing, although Amos described the store as containing the latest fashions for people. Reichl, who oversees vintage items, said his part of the store includes old band, movie and athletic t-shirts and shoes, many of which date back to the ’90s when he was growing up. I thought it was a great combination, said Amos, who also works full-time at Ventura Foods. I sell the latest fashions and he has old school shoes and clothes. The men said they had known each other for about 10 years and had a similar style and a lot in common. They like to exchange ideas on things to try in the business. Amos said he had had a difficult life with drugs and alcohol and problems with the law and about four years ago decided to change his life. He wants to encourage other people who may have had a similar background or a disadvantaged upbringing to pursue their passions. A lot of people know what I’ve been through, Amos said. Don’t let anyone deny you. If they tell you no, try again. It’s a way of paying back and showing younger people that you can change your life and do better. Reichl said he saw Amos overcome what he described as mountains and was proud to work together. He just keeps moving forward, Reichl said. The store is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Friday. The men said there was parking available at the back of the store or on the street near the business. They said they may be hoping that they can work with some of Albert Lea’s other businesses to promote each other. If the store is doing well in Albert Lea, they might also consider expanding to Austin in the future – we were just trying to get some good deals and have fun with seeing what we can do, Reichl said.

