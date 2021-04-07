Designer Lacoste at the head of the fashion jury at the Hyres Festival – WWD

PARIS – Louise Trotter, artistic director of Lacoste, will chair the fashion jury of the 36th edition of the Hyères International Fashion and Photography Festival.

The announcement was made in Hyères, France on Tuesday signaling the festival’s commitment to hold physical debates, despite the coronavirus pandemic, which last year forced it to postpone the event from April to October, many key judges logging on digitally due to the prosecution of travel bans.

Shoe designer Christian Louboutin will head the jury for the festival’s accessories award, while photographer Dominique Issermann will head the photography award.

A key platform for emerging talent, the festival is scheduled to take place October 14-17. “We hope we’re in good enough shape that we can all enjoy this moment in person,” Trotter told WWD in a phone. interview.

True to the spirit of the event, which traditionally takes place at the modernist Villa Noailles, she hopes to foster a sense of togetherness, with a jury that is a mix of emerging talent and established personalities known to nurture young creativity.

“I want to keep a very sharp mind,” said Trotter, who said it was the first time she’s been in charge of leading a fashion jury.

Among the members of her team, which has yet to be finalized, is high-end sneaker designer Helen Kirkum; musician Steve Lacy; artist William Farr, known for his floral installations; stylist Suzanne Koller and artistic director Ruba Abu-Nimah, recently appointed chief creative officer at Tiffany & Co.

It will also include Alfredo Canducci, founder of the System Preferences incubator, and Belgian designer Tom Van Der Borght, winner of the Première Vision Grand Prix in Hyères last year.

“Lacoste has an exhibition space here, and what I intend to do is entrust this exhibition space to my jury, with a program so that it becomes an open space for creativity and expression”, explained Trotter, who in 2018 became Lacoste’s first artistic director after stints at Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger and Joseph, among others.

“To support the next generation, I think it’s very important to create community, and I think that was really my approach. You know, the business is changing so much, and I kind of wanted to take that as an opportunity to reach out in a different way, ”she added.

The 10 finalists selected from 250 nominees form an eclectic group, she said. “What I wanted to watch was really a sense of individuality, a strong sense of expression, a strong and clear voice, and also someone who was at the point in their career where I thought it was. was the right time for them, ”Trotter told me.

They are Adeline Rappaz (Switzerland); Arttu Afeldt, Sofia Ilmonen and Venia Elonsalo (all three from Finland); Elina Silina and Laima Lurca (both from Latvia); Ifeanyi Okwadi (United Kingdom); Mateo Velasquez (Colombia); Mengche Chiang (Taiwan) and Rukpong Raimaturapong (Thailand).

They will compete for the main fashion prize, named Grand Prix Première Vision; the 19M Chanel Métiers d’Art Prize and the Chloé Prize. The festival also presents a new award for sustainable design sponsored by Mercedes-Benz.

Founded and directed by Jean-Pierre Blanc, the event has been a launching pad for many fashion designers, including Julien Dossena of Paco Rabanne, Viktor & Rolf, Anthony Vaccarello and, more recently, Rushemy Botter and Lisi Herrebrugh, who were appointed creative directors of Nina. Ricci just a few months after winning Hyères and reaching the last stage of the LVMH Prize.

Louboutin said he had narrowed down around 80 accessory contenders to the 10 finalists, noting jewelry was a strong and popular category this year. He also cited the importance of environmentally friendly – “or at least environmentally friendly” – approaches at all levels, as well as concepts of recycling and non-sexism.

Recycled plastic has become a popular material used in a range of categories, with entrants creating everything from hats and handbags to shoes, jewelry and eyewear.

The designer admitted that evaluating young designers is a difficult and multi-faceted process.

“Creativity is the first thing, but it also has to work for the fashion industry and with functionality,” he said in a phone interview. “I must like it, but that’s not the only criterion.”

Louboutin said he was struck by the lack of lightness in design concepts. “A lot of the things that we have seen are not very playful or happy,” he said, thinking it might be “a reflection of our times”.

Certainly, Louboutin firmly believes in the importance of accessories, having collaborated with young Parisian fashion designers since the early 90s, when he designed shoes for Josephus Thimister, then designer at Balenciaga.

“When a young designer does a fashion show, shoes are one element that can raise the quality of the work, or lower it,” he noted.

The accessories jury will include Paula Amorim, founder of Amorim Luxury Group, based in Lisbon; artist Marcantonio Brandolini d’Adda; French DJ and performer Corine; jewelry designer Zuleika Penniman; Suzanne von Aichinger, director of the photography department at Christian Louboutin, and Ddiddue and Juana Etcheberry, winners of the main accessories award at the festival in 2020.

For the photography prize, Issermann called on modeling agent Didier Fernandez; director Yves-Noël Genod; the photographers Ollivier Hersart and Guanyu Xu; model and director Anne Rohart and photographer David Martin.

Having skipped the last Paris Fashion Week, Trotter said she would unveil her fall collection for Lacoste in a month, but declined to provide further details. “I believe that at the moment there is no particular time or format in how we can present our work,” she said.

Like many designers, she has deeply reassessed her work process in the wake of the pandemic-induced disruption over the past 12 months.

“As a human being, as an individual, it challenged me to think in different ways. I think the way I interact with my creative team around me has changed, and that has impacted me as a creative leader and the way I lead my team, ”she explained.

“It also made me question a lot what I produce and how much I produce, and it also really made me think about where do I see the future and what can I bring for the future?” she says.