Herms launches H08 watch without leather strap

PARIS It has a sporty vibe, but Herms International prefers to describe its new H08 men’s watch as off-road.

It is a very contemporary watch, with a certain lightness, for everyday use, says Herms Executive Vice-President Guillaume de Seynes, speaking from his office at the brands headquarters.

With a distinctive cushion-shaped case in brushed titanium or graphene, a lightweight material made of carbon atoms and a dark, round dial, the new pillar marks a change from the more classic styles the company has launched in a recent past. And it comes without a leather strap.

Last month Herms grabbed the headlines with their vegan leather, mushroom fiber Victoria bag. What now for a watch without a leather strap?

You know, there is a side of Herms where we like to go where people don’t expect us because Herms is a very well known historic house with some iconic products, and every once in a while we like to go places where we do. did not expect. while respecting the quality, said de Seynes. As an example, he cited the house’s best-selling Bolide Shark bag, which featured a toothy shark face on one side of the otherwise classic style.

The timepiece does not measure sporting activities, but it has a modern, sporty feel, which is also channeled through straps made of rubber, titanium or a tightly woven material. It was intended to fit into the world of menswear at Herms, as designed by Véronique Nichanian, who is known for working high house styles with a certain nonchalance. The designer has a supervisory role in the field of men’s products at home.

She was very involved in the project, de Seynes noted.

The watch, which took a little while to launch due to disruption from the coronavirus pandemic, will be available shortly after launch, at the start of the Watches and Wonders show.

It has an assertive style, with very particular numbers a Herms signature, he said, noting that the house’s watches have number styles for each watch model. Here, the zero and eight of the H08 model reflect the shape of the case, a square shape with curved edges that explains the model name.

The company’s watches business grew 28.4% in the fourth quarter of last year to 68.2 million euros, surpassing the group’s overall growth, which was 15.6%, an excellent performance, praised the company in its earnings release. The business continued to grow at a faster rate than the group average, de Seynes noted.

Herms has been selling watches under his label since 1928, but first established a watch division in 1978 in Biel, Switzerland. He has developed a number of ladies’ watches, made of quartz since the 1960s, an object which, priced from around 2,000 euros, serves as an entry point for people to the brand, especially in markets like Japan, note by Seynes. For the past 15 years, she has embarked on mechanical watchmaking and men’s styles, an area that is starting to bear fruit, de Seynes noted, citing two models that have given the brand a boost in this area.

The house won the prestigious watchmaking prize in Geneva, the Grand Prix Horlogerie, for its Arceau Le Temps Suspendu timepiece in 2011, equipped with a push button that prevents the hands from moving without interrupting the operation of the watch. The Moon Hour watch, launched in 2019, displays moon phases in the northern and southern hemispheres.

It is selling very well, with some male clientele less familiar with the brand, said de Seynes, who noted that the increased legitimacy has brought in new customers whose women are already shopping at home.

Over the years, the company has acquired various fine watchmaking activities, taking a stake in Vaucher Manufacture in Fleurier, which manufactures movements. It bought the dial specialist Natber, in La Chaux-de-fonds in 2012 and Joseph Erard, who manufactures cases, the following year, and in 2017 brought them together at Noirmont, under the name Les Ateliers d’Herms Horloger. .

The company set up a leather strap workshop in 2006.

For the launch of the H08 watch, which carries the house movement Herms Manufacture H1837, the brand will present it in the historic Btiment des Forces Motrices, a concert hall housed in a former 19th century hydraulic power station, located on the Rhône in Geneva. . The artists Clment Vieille and Pierre Pauze will fill the space with a sculpture, 3D printed structures and kinetic art.

The watch comes in three versions: titanium, brushed titanium and graphene, an ultrathin material bonded to carbon. Prices range from around $ 5,500 to $ 9,000.

