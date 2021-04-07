Sam Houston Eliminates Fashionable Aggies





Texas A&M built a 5-1 lead after two trips to plate, but Sam Houston responded with seven unanswered runs in innings three to six.

HUNTSVILLE, Texas Will Frizzell hammered a 2-2 field with two on, two out and two down, but was caught on the warning trail in right field as the Aggies gave up an 8-6 decision at the Sam Houston Bearkats on Tuesday night at Don Sanders Stadium. Texas A&M built a 5-1 lead after two trips to plate, but Sam Houston responded with seven unanswered runs in innings three to six to claim an 8-5 advantage. The Aggies got a point in the ninth and took Frizzell home as the pre-rally kickoff stalled. Ray Alejo led the Aggie offense with his third three-hitting game in the last four outings and added three stolen goals. A&M starting pitcher Nathan Dettmer entered the game on a low pitch limit as he was named Sunday’s starter against Alabama. He worked 2.1 innings, allowing three runs on a hit and a walk while striking out one. The first three Aggies out of the relieving box gave up points before Joseph Menefee got two outs to finish the sixth and Mason Ornelas struck out eight of the hitters he faced in 2.0 blank frames. Texas A&M fell to 19-12 on the season while Sam Houston State improved to 13-13. Ray Alejo 3-for-4, 1 walk, 1 run, 3 stolen bases Logan Britt 2 for 4, 1 double, 1 homer, 2 points, 1 RBI Mason Ornelas 2.0 IP, 1 H, 1 BB, 4 K T1 | With one out, Ray Alejo picked right field and stole the second base. After Will Frizzell walked eight lengths, the duo pulled off the double steal and Alejo came home on a catcher’s error in the pitch. Frizzell was pulled out while also trying to set up a base on the error to clear the paths. Austin Bost threw a 2-2 bid over the left field fence for his fifth homer of the season. A&M 2, SH 0. B1 | With two strikeouts, Colton Cowser clubbed a 0-2 shot over the wall to the left center. A&M 2, SH 1. T2 | With one out, Logan Britt pummeled a 2-0 ground at left field for a solo home run. Mikey Hoehner was hit by a pitch and Kalae Harrison scored a brace down center right to put two in goal position. Bryce Blaum tackled Hoehner with a Grounder off the shortstop and after Alejo pulled off a five-length walk, Frizzell hit a single in the middle to lead to Harrison. A&M 5, SH 1. B3 | With one out, Brandon Pruitt received a base on walks. Anthony MacKenzie dribbled a field against second baseman Bryce Blaum who made the late decision to move up to second rather than going out easily early. Blaums throw who would have been late to retire from Pruitt sailed past shortstop Kalae Harrison and the error put the riders in second and third places. Chandler Jozwiak came from the bullpen to spell starter Nathan Dettmer. Jozwiak edged out Jack Rogers, 1-2, but Rogers drew a ball and fouled on two courts before scoring a three-run homerun down center-right. A&M 5, SH 4. B4 | With one out, Bryce Holmes was hit with a pitch. After Blake Faecher struck on the outside, Mason Schulz landed a triple in the corner on the left field line to attack Holmes. A&M 5, SH 5. B5 | With one out, Rogers landed a single to the left field line and Cowser called with a left field single to put the runners in the corners. Gavin Johnson slapped a single in right field to tackle Rogers. SH 6, A&M 5. B6 | With one out, Schulz hit a field single and Pruitt hit a single hit-and-run through the shortstop to get the runners into the corners. Schulz scored when a recovery attempt failed early. MacKenzie drew a step and a Rogers fielder placed the runners in the corners. Cowser drew an intentional march to charge the bases and Johnson drew a six-length march to attack Pruitt. SH 8, A&M 5. T9 | Britt cut a starting brace at right field and moved to third on a groundout by Hoehner. Ty Coleman hit Britt with a dead ground first. Blaum started things off with a short infield single and Alejo put on a right side single to put the runners into the corners. The game ended with Frizzell hitting a ball deep into right field. SH 8, A&M 6. The Aggies host the Alabama Crimson Tide for a three-game series on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park starting Friday at 6:32 p.m.

