Men’s tennis drops to UTSA, split matches in Florida
Courtesy of Rice Ahtletics
By Shiyu Miao 6/6/21 21:50
Rice’s men’s tennis team lost their game last weekend, falling to the University of Texas at San Antonio by a score of 5-2. With the loss, their record fell to 8-9 this season.
UTSA won two of the three doubles matches, to get the doubles point right out of the gate. Head coach Efe Ustundag said he was surprised by Rices’ slow start.
We looked good in pre-match training and had good energy and intensity before the match, but it didn’t turn into good tennis, Ustundag said. I felt like we had been punched in the mouth by the double point and it took a long time to recover from that punch.
The Roadrunners extended their lead with two quick wins in singles matches, but sophomore Wes Barnett was able to win his match in straight sets and senior Mohamed Abdel-Aziz, after losing the first set, came back in. force to win their match in three sets, bringing the score to 3-2.
We dropped four first sets [in singles] to one to four that weren’t very competitive, but then it started rolling, Ustundag said. All year we have had games where if we could just get a third set, [we would have a chance]. We finally made it today.
Before the Owls had a chance to tie the matches, adverse weather conditions in the form of some light rain caused several hours of delay.
After losing 3-0 relatively quickly, it looked like we were finally going to be on this side of a comeback, Ustundag said. But it’s an outdoor sport and weather delays are part of the game. We should have done a better job when we got back. “
After the delay, the Roadrunners were able to close the last two singles matches and win the overall match by a score of 5-2.
Across the Gulf of Mexico, Rice’s women’s tennis faced Florida International University and the University of South Florida last weekend. Rice fell to the CRF Panthers with a score of 4-3, but clinched a big win over the USF Bulls with a score of 4-0.
Junior Victoria Smirnova and senior Anna Bowtell won the third row of doubles matches with a score of 6-1. However, the Panthers regained the advantage with the two wins in the next two rows.
In the singles matches, Victoria, sophomore Maria Budin and junior Anastasia Smirnova won their matches, aiming to register Rices’ second victory this season without the doubles point. However, two Panthers wins left the score even at four. The match ended when the FIU captured the last singles match, finalizing the score at 4-3.
The team managed to bounce back against USF on day two. Head coach Elizabeth Schmid said competition with USF was fierce and victory did not come easily.
The whole team has been stuck at every point against USF and that’s the kind of mentality we need to have every game, Schmid said. Going on the road always presents a set of different circumstances.
The team managed to take both points in the doubles matches. Budin and junior Diae El Jardi won 6-1 in the first court, followed by seniors Linda Huang and Anastasia, securing the second point in doubles with a 6-3 victory.
The team also continued its momentum in singles matches. The singles victories of Anastasia, Huang and senior Michaela Haet took the Owls to 4-0, claiming the victory. The win took the Owls’ record to 12-4 this season.
Schmid said she was happy the games were in Miami, Florida, where the team had to step out of their comfort zone and adjust to a new environment.
With the conference tournament away from Houston, it’s important for us to be able to adapt quickly to a new setting and Miami has given us a chance to work on that, Schmid said. Our goal is to use every day as an opportunity to grow and whether we win or lose I think our team has done a good job maintaining that mentality. We’ll keep that same focus as we head into practices and games this week.
Both teams will play again this weekend, with a pair of matches against Southern Methodist University and Prairie View A&M University. Their final regular season games will be played the following weekend, with the men’s team facing Tulane University and the women’s team against University of Houston. Both teams will also compete in the United States Conference Championship during the last weekend of April.
