Fashion Tech incubator The Mills Fabrica to open London branch in June – WWD

LONDON – The coworking, innovation and incubation platform of Hong Kong conglomerate Nan Fung Group The Mills Fabrica will open its first international outpost next June at Cottam House, a converted three-story Victorian warehouse that once housed a greenhouse fabric maker, in the Regent Quarter of London King’s Cross, WWD can exclusively reveal.

With a mission to support businesses and individuals who use technology and innovation to help develop a circular economy in the clothing and textile sectors, as well as the food and agri-tech industries, the London base of The Mills Fabrica, located a few steps from the basement -construction Google’s headquarters in London will include a start-up incubator, investment platform, coworking space for members, as well as an organized program cultural and industrial events, as well as an experiential retail space and café open to the general public.

Vanessa Cheung, director of the Nan Fung Group and granddaughter of “King of Cotton Yarn” Chen Din Hwa, who founded the group in 1954 as a textile company, started The Mills as a revitalization project of 89 million dollar that turned the former textile factories of Nan Fung factories in Tsuen Wan, Hong Kong, into a start-up incubator, museum and workshop in December 2018. The Mills Fabrica is the arm of innovation and incubation of this regeneration project.

In an exclusive interview with WWD, she said expansion into the UK was “a logical next step” for The Mills.

“Over the past year, it has been a pleasure to work with our various international partners in this region, whether they are universities, retailers or other incubators and investors. With this new expansion, we look forward to working with new and current partners to build an international community of innovators and continue to help these innovators commercialize their ideas, ”said Cheung.

Nan Fung Group is no longer in the textile business, but with its legacy it is in an ideal place to become the go-to platform for ‘not only start-ups but also established companies, manufacturers, n anywhere along the supply chain and production. process, ”she added.

“Often I think people think fashion and textiles are one of those so-called dying or not-so-innovative industries, but also one that contributes to environmental waste and not the most sustainable industry. no more. So what we aim to do from a start-up point of view is enable them to quickly find the right resources so that they don’t waste their time fishing around a big ocean to find whatever they want. need help.

Christian Layolle, UK Manager at Mills Fabrica, added: “As a platform, we are able to connect the dots between different stakeholders, from innovative start-ups, to companies implementing large scale, to NGOs and regulating governments, all the way to inspire and help students. We look forward to seeing this come to life in London in the coming months. “

Along with fashion-related start-ups, The Mills Fabrica will support them by enabling better and more efficient supply chain and production processes, innovators of alternative materials, as well as new platforms and business models focused on greater sustainability and greater circularity reducing the negative environmental and social impacts.

Cheung said The Mills Fabrica’s incubation program is very personalized and personalized according to the needs of each business.

“Each of them is at a different stage and some of them will need financial assistance, but some will need technical know-how, or some will need manufacturing assistance. We were able to build a great network and put them in touch with the right resources they have. Even for those that we don’t end up incubating or whatever, a lot of them would still come back to us for help or advice, ”she said, adding that she and her team spoke to more than 2000 companies since inception. windmills.

The Mills Fabrica’s first UK incubates include Reflaunt, Smartzer, Colorifix and Modern Synthesis.

Reflaunt positions itself as a resale-as-a-service technology company that promotes the circular economy by connecting brands and retailers with the second-hand market, allowing customers to resell, donate or recycle their past purchases directly from the site. e-commerce brand. or retailer.

The London-based Smartzer allows brands to distribute purchasable videos on social platforms. Interactive video players allow e-commerce businesses to generate sales and capture detailed analysis directly from their videos.

Norwich Colorifix is ​​the developer of a new dyeing process that can help the textile industry significantly reduce its environmental impact. It uses synthetic biology, eliminating the need for harsh chemicals in the creation or deposition of dyes.

Founded by Jen Keane and Ben Reeve, Modern Synthesis is a biomaterials innovation company that provides sustainable cellulose-based alternatives to reduce industry reliance on materials derived from petrochemicals.

Mills Fabrica’s growing network of fashion industry partners also includes Central Saint Martins, the Hong Kong Research Institute of Textiles and Apparel, and Fashion for Good, while its notable investment portfolio in the sector includes new materials innovators Renewcell, Mango Materials and Geltor; Supply chain pioneers Huue, Chain of Demand, and brands focused on sustainable design and on-demand manufacturing such as Unspun.

“We tend not to focus too much on just the business side, but more on the manufacturing and supply chain side, because that’s where things start and can help … like reducing the impact environmental and social negative from the start, ”added Cheung.

Nan Fung Group is one of the largest private conglomerates in Hong Kong. Having made a fortune in textiles more than half a century ago, its core business now lies in real estate development. It has more than 165 projects including residential, commercial and industrial buildings in Hong Kong, Mainland China, New York, Boston, Singapore and London.

The company reportedly bought Regent Quarter, which includes 30 buildings on the east side of King’s Cross station, from the Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund ADIA for $ 361 million in 2017. The company’s other portfolios in London include office buildings at 16 Old Bailey, 138 Cheapside, and 108 Cannon Street.

In 2018, Nan Fung also acquired a majority stake in the Endurance Land commercial real estate investment and development platform to increase its exposure in the UK. The latter manages more than 15 buildings in central London.

So far, the group has no plans to expand The Mills Fabrica concept further beyond King’s Cross.

“Right now we’re focusing on Hong Kong and London for now in terms of our physical hubs, but who knows? If the opportunity arises, we will also consider other locations, ”Cheung said. “With modern technology, I think Fabrica can be virtually anywhere in terms of location.

Related:

The Mills remembers Hong Kong’s textile past and promotes its future