Legendary singer Tony Bennett proves age is no barrier to good style





Most Australian men give up being in fashion after the age of 50. Lanvin is exchanged for Lowes and you suddenly develop an interest in things like Ridge Wallets and folding sunglasses. But some men maintain this sartorial muscle well into their 50s and beyond. Last month we discussed how Lionel Richie – the eternally popular singer, famous for hits like Hello and Everlasting love – seems to defy the aging process, thanks in large part to her impeccable sartorial sense. The man is 71 years old but he is barely 40. We thought it was impressive, but we stumbled across this paparazzi photo of Tony Bennett. Relaxed in New York’s Central Park, the 94-year-old crooner looks impeccable, pairing a brown moleskin jacket with an Adidas Beckenbauer tracksuit and colorful seersucker shirt. Like a hipster from Brooklyn, without any of the piercings. It’s a decent fit, made even more impressive by the fact that he’s almost over 100. And you just have to quickly dive into his Instagram (does your grandpa have an IG?) To see that Bennett is the true champion of the “ dressing over 50 ” of all time. Of casual suit numbers to balance a bright red turtleneck better than a Gen Z major in arts, it’s clear that the only thing smoother than her voice is her fashion sense. Bennett didn’t let his age – or the onset of Alzheimer’s disease – tarnish his luster a bit. RELATED: John Legend Revives The Most Overlooked Men’s Style Trend Of The 1960s A contemporary of Frank Sinatra who has worked with everyone from Nat King Cole to Amy Winehouse, Bennett is one of the most famous singers of all time. Best known for his signature song, I left my heart in San Francisco, her most notable recent work was her Grammy-winning collaborative album with Lady Gaga, 2014 Cheek to cheek. He’s also an accomplished painter – you know, because being a music and style icon wasn’t enough. Now that we think about it, Bennett and Richie have always remained stylish and young… Maybe you just need to become a golden-voiced crooner to stay on trend after the midlife crisis? Read more







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos