Fashion
Cornell Fashion Collective and Thread Magazine campaign tackles mental health in the fashion industry
Of The devil wears Prada at Americas Next Top Model, popular media often portray the fashion industry in a negative and ruthless light. But a new collaboration between Cornell Fashion Collective and Thread Magazine challenges that stereotype with a clothing campaign called Debunking the myth of the tortured artist.
Fashion design majors Caitlyn Park 22 and Sophie Wang 21 kicked off the campaign on April 1 with the opening of their online store. Wang is the president of CFC, the student organization that hosts a fashion show each spring, while Park is the president of Thread Magazine, the student publication that showcases fashion, lifestyle and art, as well. as the vice president of graphics. for CFC.
The mission of the campaign is to combat the idea of the tortured artist breaking ill-health as a catalyst for creativity. By encouraging a focus on mental health and art, the campaign hopes to reorient the narrative away from the stereotype. The countryside is sale clothes that will go to the nonprofit TwentyTwo Arts, which fights stigma related to mental health, homelessness and addiction.
It’s a really cool organization, and it’s a small organization, which was really important to us because we kind of know that no matter how many or how few sales we make, it will have an impact, has Wang said.
Wang and Park generated the idea for the campaign after the CFC hosted a mental health awareness week in October 2020. The event included a series of speakers from brands ranging from Madhappy to Glossier.
Now, the campaign’s online store open until April 10 offers sweatshirts, t-shirts and sweatpants with the slogan debunking the tortured artist. website and the social media pages feature a photoshoot with members of CFC and Thread Magazine posing in their own self-made clothes.
Wang explained that although she and Park plan to launch the campaign the same week as Mental Health Awareness Week, they’ve decided it will get more momentum later in the school year.
[Were] trying to turn that narrative around to say how art and creativity is a way to anchor yourself emotionally and a way to promote mental health instead, Park said.
Park said the intersection of art and mental health became even more relevant during the pandemic. She added that the campaign aims to assess how art is used as a form of expression in times of loneliness and as a way to process emotions.
But Wang also pointed out that the campaign was not only relevant to the fashion industry.
It’s something that really affects everyone who consumes media, Wang said. The media really push the idea that different mental illnesses make a person really complex and fascinating. That’s not to say it doesn’t make someone complex and captivating, but that kind of mindset really stops a lot of people from asking for help.
Wang hopes that over time, the culture of the industry will change to celebrate people who put their mental health first as well as their art and work.
The most interesting and amazing people I know are people who work on their mental well-being on a daily basis, Wang said.
According to Wang, she and Park also chose the TwentyTwo Arts organization because of its focus on the accessibility of art.
Everything they do is in the public sphere, which is really important, Wang said. We don’t really want to defend ideas and people who will never see art because it is not accessible to them.
Park said she hopes this campaign will become an annual event, especially as the dialogue on mental health has become more important than ever.
This conversation will never end, Park said.
