Loyola introduces Drew Valentine as new head coach of men’s basketball – CBS Chicago





CHICAGO (CBS) – The college basketball season is on the books, and with Baylor barely starting their celebration as NCAA Champions on Wednesday, Loyola and DePaul have already moved on to next year and beyond. Two new head coaches are in town for each team. READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Another Hot Day Drew Valentine was featured at Rogers Park on Tuesday as a replacement for Porter Moser’s Loyola, who will travel to Oklahoma. Valentine was a graduate manager under Tom Izzo at Michigan State, and most recently an assistant coach with the Ramblers for the past four seasons. Now he’s the youngest head coach in Division I, at just 29 years old. “I just think my coaching style is going to reflect my experiences that I have had, which are different from what Coach Moser has had. Coach Moser had a legendary coach in Coach (Rick) Majerus to learn. I had, you know, Coach Izzo – a legendary coach – to learn, ”said Valentine. “And my age being, you know, I’m playing around that time and I kinda understand what they’re going through; their comfort with me and their relationship with me, you know, hopefully take that to the next level. The Ramblers’ new coach is the older brother of Bulls guard Denzel Valentine. READ MORE: Northbrook restaurateur says she welcomes renewal of COVID mitigation measures if it will help end the pandemic They grew up in Lansing, Michigan, where their dad was their high school coach – and Drew got a little emotional as he spoke of the bond with his brother. “I know you will probably see this video, bro, but man – we worked so hard,” Coach Valentine said. “I’m just excited for him, and you know, I think he was born to lead and he was born to coach. Actually, it’s going to be pretty funny, to be honest with you – for him to run the show, and like, he’s my brother, ”added Denzel Valentine. Just down the road in Lincoln Park, DePaul recently appointed Tony Stubblefield as his new coach. On Wednesday, they will formally introduce the longtime Oregon assistant coach as the 15th head coach in Blue Demons history. He is considered one of the best recruiters in the country. Meanwhile, in the upstate, Illinois will try to recruit more players like Ayo Dosunmu. As expected, the junior All-American Illini has declared himself for the next NBA Draft in July. He will hire an agent. NO MORE NEWS: Tiffany Henyard wins race for Mayor of Dolton The former Morgan Park star would look great in a Bulls uniform.

