Versed launches collaboration with closed-loop fashion startup For Days – Glossy

Skincare brand Versed launches its first inter-brand collaboration on Thursday, with 3-year-old closed-loop fashion brand For Days. Both companies will sell a limited-edition sweatshirt for $ 60 on their DTC sites, and a Versed electric truck will pick up recycled beauty products in Los Angeles as part of the promotion. Purchasing the shirt at either site will give customers access to the For Days closed loop system; they can return it for a credit for another product on For Days.

“We really believe in leading with education,” said Melanie Bender, president of Versed. “This is why our first collaboration really brings this point of view to the fore, with waste and the life cycle of a beauty product being the main message around it. It’s really about the total footprint of the company and the product, and bringing a lot of integrity to the way you measure and communicate that. For Days is just one shining example. “ Founded in May 2019 by Katherine Power, co-founder of fashion blog Who What Wear and current CEO of Who What Wear and parent company Versed Clique Brands, Versed joins a growing list of beauty brands launching merch products such as Glossier and Glow Recipe. After a spa headband released in May 2020, the sweatshirt is the second piece of merchandising for Versed. Marketing of the partnership will focus on influencers and brand content Instagram and TikTok, with the priority being “authentic, organic conversation,” Bender said. Among the influencers featured in the promotions are stylist Yvette Ward, founder of In Rainbows Mag Madison Chertow and designer Gabriela Masuda. On platforms, brands will document the Versed-branded truck’s journey through Los Angeles as it drops sweatshirts at friends of the brand and collects empty products for recycling. It will also stop in public places throughout the day so subscribers can drop off their empty products. This collaboration also marks the first beauty partnership for For Days, which has previously collaborated with The RealReal. The past year has really increased people’s attention to sustainability, and what we find in our clientele is that they are very curious. They love information, they want to learn. They are really looking for better choices, said Kristy Caylor, co-founder and CEO of For Days. This is a big change from two years ago. Versed launched an annual sustainability report in February 2o2o, which describes its emissions reductions and efforts to create more sustainable packaging. There is a lot of consumer enthusiasm for recycling and waste which feels very convenient, Bender said, but the climate is really the crisis that is threatening to happen. And it’s a very human crisis. Emissions cuts the brand has taken include creating more efficient shipping routes and moving more production to the United States. On the packaging side, it has increased its use of post-consumer recycled materials. Bender stressed the importance for brands to remain transparent about their sustainability efforts. I have very mixed feelings about marketing around sustainability, she said. There is a demand there, but it is very important to me that sustainable development does not become clean. Sustainability cannot be a marketing claim, because there is a very specific meaning to this word and this principle. If we lose that, we really reduce our ability to create change. It is absolutely more expensive to adopt these initiatives than to follow a traditional manufacturing plan, Bender said. But we believe in the responsibility of our business, and this is where the industry needs to be headed. We need a carbon price that takes into account the true societal costs of carbon. When it comes to consumer demand, Bender and Caylor highlighted the importance Gen Z places on sustainability in their purchasing decisions. Gen Z also buys a lot and they love variety too, [but they] are very concerned with sustainable development, so it’s an interesting convergence, ”said Caylor. “Gen Z is very naturally and intuitively focused on sustainability, and I would say millennials are too. Bender predicts that consumer demand will continue to push the industry to become more sustainable. Currently, consumers buy first for results, then for price, then for cleaning, then [to be more] sustainable. [The latter] will continue to gain in importance.

