Gucci presents its Kai x Gucci collection with a teddy bear motif





As we recall our childhood, we often remember a photo of ourselves kissing a teddy bear covered in the softest plush in one arm, and often with an ice cream cone in another – just like Kai or Kim Jong. -in. of Exo. The K-pop singer and dancer’s favorite animal since his youth has now been brought back to life, but this time around in the Gucci world – and in the very Gucci way. The ‘Kai x Gucci’ collection, designed byGuccis Creative Director Alessandro Michele ispresented with a selection of men’s and women’s ready-to-wear, bags and accessories intertwined with the designs of the house and the resonant pop culture inspired by Kai the teddy bear. Clothing – Men For menswear, we see a blue tie-up teddy bear paint the fancy on the collection. From lightweight nylon canvas jackets, eco-stonewashed denim jackets and jacquard-patterned wool / cotton crewnecks and cardigans to cotton, silk-twill or wool-check shirts, on the way. by the beige canvas chinos, denim jeans and zip-up sweat tops certainly enough teddy bears in her closet. Women clothes For women, the collection includes a wide selection of outfits including zipped outerwear styles with hood and nylon crew neck, oversized wool / cotton V-neck and striped crew neck cardigan, cotton series / fine silk available in ivory and blue including cardigan jacket and short sleeve polo neck top. Followed by a crew neck sweater, A-line skirt and mini dress, jeans and denim shorts, as well as a selection of swimsuits characterized by a relaxed and streetwear attitude. Bags and accessories This limited-edition partnership also introduces the Kai teddy bear – one or all over – on bags, as well as luggage printed on a beige / ebony GG Supreme canvas. For luggage there is a small tote, a small backpack, a belt bag, a camera case, a wallet, a medium duffel bag, a large suitcase and a small hat case. While for handbags there is a mid-size tote, mini bucket bag, mini square shoulder bag, and small rounded shoulder bag. Including small leather goods, such as card cases, wallets, mini bags, pouches and cosmetic cases. Of which, all models are trimmed in burnt orange leather with an internal orange leather tag with gold letters. For the sneakers, all feature a teddy bear patch, namely Ace sneakers, chunky Rhyton sneakers and Gucci Tennis 1977 V sneakers. In addition, an abaseball cap and bucket hat also surface on a patterned GG Supreme canvas. decorative, with a single teddy bear on the cap and several on the hat. The is Gucci The latest campaign with Kai, dressed from head to toe in the new “ Kai x Gucci ” collection, took place on the streets of Seoul, where he was accompanied by a giant teddy bear and surrounded by a team of teddy bear while enjoying a day out – to celebrate the relationship between humans and their fluffy, furry friends. CREDITS Creative Director: Alessandro Michele Artistic Director: Sarah-Jayne Todd Photographer: Min Hyunwoo Film Director: Woogie Kim To learn more about the ‘Kai x Gucci’ collection, visit gucci.com.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos