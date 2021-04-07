Fashion circular recovery programs are difficult, complex and increasingly popular – Glossy





Circularity has become a buzzword over the past five years, with more brands introducing ways to extend the life of a product or turn it into something else after it’s worn. Brands regularly publish what is done with the products after they have been collected. But less is known about the process of removing these used products from customers’ hands and back to the brand – it’s not easy.

The take-back program can take many forms. Brands such as Patagonia, Eileen Fisher, and Cuyana have various methods of collecting and processing products. For example, products are obtained by mail or store drop-off, and they are processed in-house or with the help of a third party. Despite their complexity, the popularity of these programs continues to grow. Eileen Fisher took back 19,000 items of clothing in March, up from 6,000 in January and 8,000 in February. Since the launch of its program in 2009, the brand has welcomed 1.5 million items of clothing in total. Swedish shoe brand Vagabond Shoes reports taking away two and a half tons of shoes in 2019 alone.

With customers greener than ever for sustainable fashion, take-back programs are likely to continue to gain in importance. But their complexity means that brands like Rothys, who last week announced plans to create such a program next year, are paying attention to how they build such programs. Cynthia Power, Renewal Manager at Eileen Fisher, said one of the hardest parts of managing rework is volume. The clothes are collected from the brand’s 65 stores across the country, and each piece must be hand-sorted at one of two warehouses in Seattle and Irvington, New York. To facilitate collection, store associates hold returned products to the store until they have a collection large enough to send them to the warehouse in one large bulk shipment. Customers can also ship the products directly to the warehouse, but Power said in-store take-back is more common. Even now we were still learning and I understood it, Power said. For a while we only resold mint condition products and recycled everything else. It wasn’t until last year that we decided to resell a more used product for a lower price, which changes our whole sorting process. So, this is definitely still changing. Other companies get around the complexity of sorting products by outsourcing them to others. ThredUp is a popular choice, fueling the take-back programs of several brands, including MMLaFleur and Cuyana. MMLaFleur Founder and CEO Sarah LaFleur said she has started including a ThredUp bag with every order shipped to encourage customers to send clothes to ThredUp when they’re done with them. Meanwhile, for its trade-in program, swimwear brand Fair Harbor uses a company called 2ReWear which launched in late July. Saskia Van Gendt, head of sustainability at Rothys, is creating a pilot take-back program and said the number of options is sky-high. Even though people have done this, it’s still a bit unexplored, she said. We were always trying to figure out what are the best steps to take back the products, which partners we should use, how our stores can play a role. Everything is on the table. It’s a learning year for us. And brands are creating more and more products with a possible recovery in mind. Another Tomorrow, a brand focused on sustainability, is launching its take-back program in the second half of 2021, but has been planning it since the brand’s launch in 2020. Each piece can be resold to the company for a fixed price. The styles also come with a unique QR code that when scanned shows the history of the product and encourages customers not to throw it away when they’re done with it. “In our case, our resale model is based on an ecosystem of digitized products, where each garment has its own digital identity,” said Vanessa Barboni Hallik, founder of Another Tomorrow. Brands also need to think about how to encourage these programs. Adidas’s recycled Futurecraft Loop sneaker has an obvious incentive, where customers have to send in their shoes in order to receive another pair. But for other brands, offering a gift card is usually sufficient. As an encouragement, Eileen Fisher provides a $ 5 gift card for every piece returned to the brand, as does Madewell and sneaker brand Thousand Fell. (The latter allows customers to send their sneakers to Thousand Fell or its retail partner, Madewell.) The last element of the trade-in program is to make sure customers know it is an option. But here too, brands must be careful. Power said Eileen Fisher was still too refrained from marketing her program. Every now and then the business grows big – like two years ago, when it ran ads in every store saying we love our clothes back, please. But, in general, she said it was important to make sure the message was commensurate with brands’ ability to take back clothes. I wish we had more posts on the recovery, Power said. The way we’ve done it has been really sporadic, but we don’t want to overwhelm our logistics. Someone big like Patagonia can communicate about their cover all the time, but for everyone else, you need to be careful.

