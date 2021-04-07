Virgil Abloh and Off-White launch new sportswear collection





Mark: White Collection: Disabled Active Collection Two Key pieces: It’s hard to look past the purple and pink upper and lower combinations for women, shown in slides 7-10. Release date: Available now Buy: White and Farfetch Editor’s Notes: Off-White is back with its second Off Active collection, which combines style and functionality. The newly released assortment consists of styles of sportswear for men and women made from technical fabrics and clothing designs optimized for movement. Virgil Abloh has designed each “Off Active” piece with cutting-edge sport functionality, using breathable elastic fibers, sport-grade nylon stockings and stretch cottons to deliver performance garments that emphasize the style. Men can enjoy technical tops, compression shorts, leggings, windbreakers and hoodies among others, while women are offered sports tops, biker shorts, leggings, hoodies and more. Banded bras and accessories including new tote bags with an Off-White Arrow Logo that incorporates a running character. Men’s styles are mostly offered in black and white colourways, as women’s clothing is made in more colorful schemes with abstract details. You can purchase Off-White’s second “Off Active” collection starting today by following the link below. Our designated Selects section features products we love and want to share with you. Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships which means we may receive a commission on your purchase.

