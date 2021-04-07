Myah Hasbany has just started fashion school in London and is already working with icons

^ Keep Dallas Observer Free Local

The term “fashion statement” may be overused entirely, but not in the case of Myah Hasbany, whose wearable knitting art softly screams for attention. His most recent works are displays of human creativity, made up of amorphous pieces of wool that transform the wearer into surprisingly surreal figures in a fashion fantasy.

Hasbany is a recent graduate of Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing Arts in Dallas and a new student in the Central Saint Martins Foundation London Fashion and Textile program, which she says teaches fashion design at through a fine art lens.

Even dogs can’t resist Hasbany’s cool designs. Myah Hasbany

“It’s by no means traditional, as most of what we do is drawing, collages and sculpting,” Hasbany says.

Learning with students from around the world in a supportive environment has given Hasbany an invaluable perspective, she says, and it has given her a cultural appreciation of her own roots.

“I always thought it was super boring or relatively normal, but since I moved to London and met so many people from so many places, it makes you realize how strange Dallas or Texas is in general compared to the experiences of others growing up, “she says.

The pandemic sent the young designer away to study practically at his home in Dallas; she is now waiting for any new strain of coronavirus to die before she can return. Upon graduation, Hasbany hopes to be accepted into the school’s bachelor’s degree program.

Despite her short period in the art scene, she has already found a client and mentor in Erykah Badu.

The neo-soul icon, a fellow Booker T. graduate and an eternal supporter of the institution, held an audition among students in 2020, looking for dancers. Hasbany isn’t a dancer, but she still signed up thinking that while her moves might not impress the singer, she could showcase her fashion.

Hasbany’s work is not for people who don’t want to be noticed. Myah Hasbany

“I auditioned in one of the outfits I made and was able to participate in the show even though I’m not a dancer at all,” Hasbany says. “I just knew she would probably enjoy the outfit and I would do anything to make this introduction.”

His plan worked. Badu was so impressed with Hasbany’s work that she contacted shortly after asking him to design a piece before her virtual concert.

“Since then, we’ve been working together ever since,” Hasbany says of Badu. “She was a great mentor and is probably the only person who understood my work without explanation. She just has an appreciation and an understanding, which is so precious to have with a young artist.

Avant-garde artist MATTIE, who appears in a creation by Hasbany in her music video “Human Thing”, is another artist who has sought out the creator’s lucid dream vision.

Hasbany says she may have inherited a fashion gene from her mother, who once designed dog sweaters and influenced her art by example.

“I was always interested in it when I was a child, and my mother was a very encouraging figure to me,” says Hasbany. “She has always been adventurous and seeing pictures of her racing cars or skydiving really influenced my confidence in pursuing what I wanted.

As a child, Hasbany focused on studying fine art, but discovered that fashion could serve as an all-encompassing medium.

“I’ve been doing fine art for a long time, but once I started experimenting with clothes I really understood that was what I wanted to do,” she says. “I think fashion combines everything I love about art into one: sculpture, drawing, painting and performance art.”

But Hasbany is moving away from the traditional molds that typically inform a career in textiles.

A cool cat in a hat. Myah Hasbany

“I think it was also very important not to get into making clothes with a traditional sewing training because I never limited myself because it was not the ‘right way’ to do something. “, she says. “It allowed me to be and to push what is and is not in fashion.”

One thing Hasbany wonders about is the main “point” of his own work.

“While I’m still trying to figure this out, there are some things I know to be true about why I make things,” she says. “I know fashion is ridiculous in all aspects of its existence: production, consumption, presentation, design. And I think it’s extremely important to recognize, celebrate and criticize that. It could mean giving something back. so ridiculous that no one can wear it, or talk about the means of production in a work. “

In an industry that can be The devil wears Prada-competitive, Hasbany keeps a light approach.

“And I also know that fashion is way too serious and that you need more humor,” she says. “I’m still working on figuring out even why this work needs to be done when there is so much, so the answer to that question is a work in progress.”

She might not know what she means through her work, but Hasbany knows what she aims to achieve through him: sustainability. She brings up the fact that the planet is becoming one big garbage can of old laundry. According to to data by the Environmental Protection Agency, in 2018 alone, 17 million tonnes of textile waste ended up in landfills, where it will take up to 200 years to decompose.

Having a career as a sustainable fashion designer isn’t particularly easy, Hasbany says.

“Overall, the education The system is really outdated and this is especially true for fashion school, ”she says. “It’s weird to sit in a classroom and be told to be sustainable, but then be tasked by the same teacher to work in a way that is not sustainable for your mental health or for the world, and which will eventually prepare you to enter the industry and work essentially at the same pace as now, which is killing the planet.

If anyone has a creative solution on how to work on recycling textile products, it will be Hasbany.

“So it’s difficult,” she said. “You work a lot, you produce a lot of work very quickly. Whether it’s good or not is up to you, I guess.

The wearable art of Hasbany is the material of dreams. Myah Hasbany